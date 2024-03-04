Could Blake Shelton Return to 'The Voice'? These Coaches Hope So

Blake Shelton has long said goodbye to "The Voice," but could he return? He served his final season as coach on Season 23, and Reba McEntire took over for him in Season 24. Now in Season 25, country duo Dan + Shay have been added to the coaching mix, and they say they'd love to see "The Voice" veteran back on the stage in a special way.

Dan + Shay occupy the show's first-ever "double chair" this season, and in a recent promo for the show, producers asked the coaches which artist they'd choose for their own double chair. Since Dan + Shay already have a double chair, they elected to bring Shelton back to the show for a triple chair.

"He's won 'The Voice' more times than any other coach," says the duo's Dan Smyers. "He is the G.O.A.T. on 'The Voice.'"

They even have an idea for their team name: "Team Dan + Shay + Blake."

As for the other coaches, John Legend didn't hesitate in his answer, choosing former "The Voice" coach Kelly Clarkson to join him in his double chair.

"We often went head to head on choices, which means we would turn for similar artists," Legend says.

McEntire had to think about her answer, and she chose Bruno Mars at first, saying "we'd have a blast." She later changed her answer to former "The Voice" coach Niall Horan, whom she often bantered with on Season 24 of the show.

"Niall and I would be like two little kids," McEntire said.

For Chance the Rapper, it would be superstar Justin Bieber, who he says is "unapologetically himself" and a "real performer, a star."

Of course, these double (and triple) chair ideas are hypothetical for now, but there's no doubt fans would love to see Shelton return to "The Voice" in any capacity. He has yet to return or comment on the show since his departure, but that doesn't mean it's out of the question.