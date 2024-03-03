"The Voice" Season 25 premiered on Monday, Feb. 26, but there is one friendly and familiar face missing from this year's coaching lineup. Niall Horan, who served as a coach in Season 23 and 24 (and won both seasons), exited the show after last season. The Irish singer-songwriter is being replaced by country duo Dan + Shay this year.

While Horan's world tour means fans can go see their beloved "Voice" coach in person, many fans are heartbroken that they won't be seeing Horan on their TV screens. Audiences fell for the coach when he first appeared on Season 23 alongside Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper and Kelly Clarkson. Horan and Shelton especially developed a close relationship. Horan even said Shelton felt like something of a dad to him. In Season 24, Shelton was replaced by Reba McEntire, and the former One Direction singer formed a friendship with the Queen of Country Music as well. They often partook in playful banter, and McEntire often called him "cute."

So why exactly did Horan leave the show after two successful seasons?

Why Did Niall Horan Leave 'The Voice?'

Horan hasn't spoken directly about his departure from "The Voice," but his exit presumably comes down to schedule conflicts. The singer is currently embarking on a massive world tour in support of his 2023 album, The Show. Horan announced the tour in May of 2023, with dates international dates running from late February through May, a run of U.S. dates in the summer, and a return to Ireland and the U.K. in August and September. This heavy schedule of shows would make filming the live portion of "The Voice" impossible, as it runs through the spring.

Horan has been sharing moments from the road as he embarks on the tour. The concert has already featured surprise collaborations, including one with fellow Irish singer Dermot Kennedy in Dublin. Watch here.

Fan Response to Niall Horan's Exit from 'The Voice'

Horan's absence became real to viewers when "The Voice" shared a promo for Season 25 with coaches John Legend, Dan + Shay, Chance the Rapper and Reba McEntire in early February. Many commenters shared that they will miss the singer on the upcoming season, with one writing, "We want Niall! We want Niall!" Another fan simply commented, "We will miss you Niall." Other fans were under the impression that the show "fired" Horan, writing things like, "Justice for Niall," but others informed them he is simply on tour for the year.

Fans are sharing similar thoughts on X (formerly Twitter):

I already miss Niall @NiallOfficial and ?The Voice? doesn?t even start til next Monday?? — GLHLarryfan (@GaylaHudson56) February 20, 2024

Niall leaving The Voice with two consecutive wins and a 100% success rate #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/iDMLvm3R7X — heidi (@calamityclouds) December 20, 2023

Will Niall Horan Return to 'The Voice'?

With so many fans expressing their disappointment that Horan isn't on "The Voice" this year, it begs the question: will he be coming back? Horan answered that question (sort of) during a post-finale interview with Extra in December.

"I just really enjoyed the experience," Horan said of his two seasons. "I don't know when I'll be back or if I'll be back, but I would like to. I'd like to come back and get the hat trick."

"It's just been a great experience," he adds. "The team, the crew, everybody that works so hard on the show. It's honestly one of the best, if not the best show on television, without a shadow of a doubt."

Horan won "The Voice" trophy during his first-ever season (S23) with singer Gina Miles. In Season 24, Horan brought two singers — Mara Justine and Huntley — into the Top 5. He won the show yet again with hard rocker Huntley.

With a brand new coaching staff this year, including veteran coach and former winner John Legend, it's anyone's guess who will take home the trophy this season.