The competition is ON between Reba and Dan + Shay.

Night two of "The Voice" Season 25 premiere aired on Monday night, and the competition — especially between the country coaches on the show — is beginning to heat up. The show saw auditions from a couple of country singers, including 30-year-old Donny Van Slee. The singer works full-time as a chiropractor, but he is also an experienced musician based in Nashville. When he took to the stage to sing Lanco's "Greatest Love Story," both Dan + Shay and Reba McEntire took notice.

Dan + Shay looked immediately pleased when Van Slee started singing, but they waited to hear more. McEntire, on the other hand, made the decision to turn her chair pretty quickly, but that's not the only thing she did. She also blocked Dan + Shay in the process. The duo was shocked to turn around and find that they'd lost their chance to have Van Slee on their team. They called the block "unbelievable" and "rude," and it started a rivalry that would continue throughout the episode.

"Here we are, you started the battle, so buckle up, Reba!" said the duo's Shay Mooney.

Although they were blocked by McEntire, Dan + Shay were able to give their analysis about Van Slee's performance, complimenting him on his unique tone.

When McEntire spoke, she shared that she was unrelenting in her strategy to block Dan + Shay.

"When I heard you, my first thought was, 'Block them,'" she said.

As McEntire officially welcomed Van Slee to her team, Dan + Shay assured the singer they will attempt to steal him later in the competition. While McEntire's ploy worked during this audition, the move might have come back to haunt her later in the show when the duo took revenge.

Catch "The Voice" Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.