Tuesday night's episode of "The Voice" sparked a rivalry between rookie coaches Dan + Shay and the "Queen of Country Music," Reba McEntire. After McEntire blocked the duo from a talented country singer earlier in the show, Dan + Shay found the perfect time to exact their revenge.

Enter Karen Waldrup, a 36-year-old singer who has been chasing her country music dream for 12 years in Nashville. Waldrup has a passion for '90s country, and she said she would be honored to be on Dan + Shay's team. She also shared her respect for McEntire, saying, "She's everything I want to be."

Waldrup took the stage to sing Jo Dee Messina's 1998 hit, "Bye, Bye." McEntire smiled upon hearing the recognizable tune. Dan + Shay, who undoubtedly knew McEntire would be interested, almost immediately turned their chair and blocked McEntire in the process. McEntire looked at the duo before turning her chair, seemingly knowing they would block her. When she turned, her suspicions were correct.

After the performance, the duo poked fun at the fact that they blocked McEntire, singing their own version of the Messina tune: "Bye, bye my Reba, bye, bye." The duo's Shay Mooney also exclaimed that "Vengeance is sweet."

McEntire still had the chance to chat with Waldrup, telling her Messina will be pleased by the rendition. She also expressed her anger towards Dan + Shay.

"I tried to turn around in true lover's fashion, but I got blocked," she said.

Mooney followed up, saying, "You started it!"

"You finished it," McEntire replied.

John Legend, who didn't turn for Waldrup, complimented her talent and predicted she will go far on the show. Chance the Rapper teased that any of the coaches may get the chance to steal Waldrup from Dan + Shay's team in the future.

With Waldrup securely on their team, Dan + Shay praised her talent and charisma. They also commented that she "has what it takes" to be successful on the show.

"The Voice" airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.