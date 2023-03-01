Get your remotes ready! Your favorite red-chair spinning vocal competition show is back for its newest season. The Voice premieres March 6 on NBC, marking its 23rd search for untapped vocal talent across America. With a mix of veteran and new coaches (along with some historic exits) -- plus an assortment of talented crooners hoping to make it big -- this season of The Voice is shaping up to be an exciting one.



Every Monday and Tuesday night, fans can watch a new set of artists belt out unique versions of their favorite tunes and compete for a chance to win the coveted title of "The Voice." Be sure to bookmark this page as we update it throughout the season with all the latest news, spoilers and contestant performances.

How Do I Watch The Voice?



If you want to see your favorite singers and coaches live in action, tune in to new episodes of The Voice every Monday from 8-10 p.m. ET and every Tuesday 8-9 p.m. ET.



Missed an episode? Don't worry -- you can always catch up on the competition by streaming it on Peacock. New episodes of The Voice will be available to watch on the platform the following day.

Who Are The Voice Season 23 Coaches?



??Witnessing potential superstars in the making is one of the biggest draws to The Voice, but fans can't deny that the show's coaches are also a huge part of its appeal. This season is no different, as A-list singers Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson return for another round of intense vocal battles while welcoming newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper into the ring.

Blake Shelton





The country star and nine-time

Voice

winner is the show's longest-running coach. He's been sitting in one of those red chairs since the competition's debut in 2011, and he continues to be one of the most popular mentors with his combination of charm and wit -- and ability to find hidden gems.

Sadly, Shelton

that this season of

The Voice

would be his last. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. ... I have to give a huge shout out to the singers -- the 'Voices,' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent, and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their Coach. Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these Artists, us Coaches, and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. It would not happen without you!"

Kelly Clarkson





royalty is back to coach her ninth season of The Voice, having been with the show since 2018. Her impressive vocal and songwriting abilities have earned her three Grammy Awards and plenty of praise from her fellow coaches. She's also a fan favorite among Voice viewers for being an upbeat-but-firm mentor who takes no mess from her contestants.

After a brief hiatus from coaching, Clarkson is ready to return with a vengeance -- particularly for soon-to-be-ex-coach, Shelton.

that his leaving was a "gain for humanity."

Niall Horan





The former One Direction member is joining

The Voice

family fresh off announcing this third solo album,

The Show

. He's ready to use his newly acquired coaching skills to help guide singers on their path to stardom, and he promises that season 23 will be full of unique performances and plenty of entertaining moments.

, who apparently can't stop reminding everyone that it's his last season.

Chance the Rapper





The Chicago rapper and Grammy Award-winner will be the second new addition to

The Voice

family and is delighted to bring his own style of mentorship to the show. On joining the show,

he said

: "I wanted to be a coach on

The Voice

because I like giving platforms to young artists -- especially people who are already seasoned in their trade and know what they're doing but just need the right spotlight. I wanted to be a part of the process."

And despite how charmingly cocky Shelton may be, the country singer

isn't

probably Kelly, 'cause she's a seasoned vet, she's won a bunch of times, and people just gravitate towards her 'cause they know she's been in a competition. She's mega famous...But imma still win." who Chance is worried about. "I think my biggest competition amongst the Coaches is, 'cause she's a seasoned vet, she's won a bunch of times, and people just gravitate towards her 'cause they know she's been in a competition. She's mega famous...But imma still win."

Who Is The Host Of The Voice?





Carson Daly has been with us

, having hosted the show for a whopping 22 seasons. He's the ultimate mediator between the coaches and contestants, guiding viewers through every audition, elimination and performance along the way. In addition to hosting

The Voice,

he also serves as the

Orange Room anchor

for

Today

.

Who is Mentoring on The Voice?





Country queen Reba McEntire is joining The Voice this season as aThe music legend will advise each of the coaches and their team members as they gear up for the Knockout Rounds. McEntire previously assisted Team Shelton as a Battle Rounds adviser back in 2011.



