'The Voice': Singer Takes a Risk With Rock-Tinged Version of Dan + Shay Song

Auditioning on "The Voice" by singing a song by one of the coaches is a tricky choice, but that didn't deter contestant Ryan Argast, who appeared on the premiere episode. The singer, who has fronted rock bands throughout his life, chose Dan + Shay's song "Speechless" as an ode to his wife.

"Singing a Dan + Shay song is a massive risk," Argast admitted in the pre-audition interview. "But I think anytime I see a song, I try to give my twist to it."

The singer took the stage confidently to sing the song, immediately debuting a raspy, rock-influenced voice. The version was certainly different from Dan + Shay's delicate, harmony-infused original, but Argast excelled in his version. The duo's Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney listened intently to the performance. As they listened, Mooney proclaimed that he liked the artist about halfway through the song, but Smyers looked conflicted. Argast showed off some impressive high notes towards the end of the performance, and Dan + Shay finally made the decision to turn their double chair.

The duo immediately complimented the singer on his song choice and the performance as a whole.

"That was risky, but it paid off," Mooney said. "I knew exactly what I was listening for, and you were the magic we were looking for."

Smyers mentioned that he'll be thinking of Argast's performance every time they go onstage to sing "Speechless" from now on.

With his spot on Dan + Shay's team secured, Coach John Legend suggested Dan + Shay join the stage to sing with Argast. Smyers then grabbed his guitar as the three performed an impromptu version of the song.

"The Voice" airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.