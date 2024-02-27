'The Voice': John Legend Has Ridiculous Solution to Dan + Shay's 'Unfair Advantage'

The trio stunned with their rendition of Meghan Trainor's "Made You Look."

The first night of "The Voice" Season 25 brought many talented artists to the stage, and the final audition had coaches pulling out all the stops. Vocal trio OK3 took the stage for the last audition of the night, performing a version of Meghan Trainor's "Made You Look" in perfect, three-part harmony.

Reba McEntire, John Legend and Dan + Shay turned their chairs within 10 seconds of the performance, and Chance the Rapper followed later. The female trio put on a performance that not only showcased their airtight vocals, but they shared choreographed dance moves to go along with the song as well. The coaches were ecstatic about the performance, and it became clear they would do whatever they could to get the girls on their team.

When the pitches began, it seemed each coach had something to offer to the group. John Legend highlighted his past work of arranging a cappella groups, and Dan + Shay casually mentioned the fact that they actually are a duo who work in tight harmonies.

"He mentioned that he's an award-winning arranger for groups; we are an award-winning group," said Dan Smyers.

"This is literally what we do," said Shay Mooney.

As Dan + Shay continued talking, Legend began to protest about the "unfair advantage" the duo holds by having two coaches on one team. Legend then summoned his own "partner" — a giant inflatable tube man with the words "Pick Team Legend" on it.

Chance the Rapper — who had to collect his thoughts after Legend's display — underlined his experience working with a trio on a past season of "The Voice." He also mentioned his hat, which features the number 3, as a sign they should join his team.

When it came time for McEntire to speak, she also revealed a little trick up her sleeve. She pulled out one of her real Grammy awards to try to sway the girls to join her team. This brought out frustration in the other coaches, who mentioned that they have Grammys as well.

"But did you bring them today?" McEntired retorted. "I travel with mine."

The coaches then resorted to bribing the group with their team gifts, cash and royal scepters (in Reba's case). The chaos continued as Dan + Shay got the crowd on their side, and the audience held up signs with "Dan" and "Shay" on them.

After all the bribing, the episode left viewers on a cliffhanger as to which team the trio chose. Fans will have to watch Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET to find out which coach wins over OK3.