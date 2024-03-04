'The Voice': Reba Brings Hilarious New Props to Keep Fellow Coaches in Line

From a cowbell to a real Grammy award, Reba is pulling out all the stops to win over artists.

There are a few changes on "The Voice" Season 25, including the fact that Reba McEntire is the only female coach on the panel this year. Coaches John Legend, Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper round out the coaching staff alongside her, and McEntire has already had to call for order onstage during Blind Auditions.

Last season, McEntire brought her "Queen of Country Music" crown and scepter along with her to make sure the other coaches know she means business. And on the premiere episode of Season 25, she bought along a few other items to keep her fellow coaches in line. After an audition from twin bothers Justin and Jeremy Garcia, Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney and John Legend got into a bit of a squabble, and McEntire brought out an old-fashioned cowbell to keep the peace.

"Boys, boys," she said as she hit the bell.

Later in the episode, when McEntire was trying to win over country singer Tae Lewis, McEntire needed to remind her fellow coaches of her Queen status. So, she pulled out the scepter she so often used to admonish coaches (mostly Niall Horan) on Season 24.

"John's name is Legend, but according to Wikipedia and my mama, I am legend too," she said, as she held her scepter.

The scepter wasn't the only tool McEntire used to secure Lewis on her team. As Legend continued to try to sway the country singer to join his team, McEntire pulled out a "Queen Reba" megaphone to drown out his voice.

During the final audition of the night, McEntire shared the most powerful trick up her sleeve. While each coach scrambled to get trio OK3 to join their team, McEntire pulled out something that got everyone's attention: a real-life Grammy award. Her fellow coaches bemoaned this approach and stated that they, too, have Grammys.

"But did you bring them today?" McEntired retorted. "I travel with mine."

McEntire has certainly asserted her superiority on "The Voice" stage. Tune in to NBC Monday and Tuesday nights for more Blind Auditions.