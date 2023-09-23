Is Starbucks Open on Christmas? Here Are Their 2023 Holiday Hours

There's nothing like treating yourself to a steaming cup of goodness from Starbucks. Whether you're a fan of the Peppermint Mocha or Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, there's a yummy holiday drink in the cards every time the weather turns cold and the holidays come around. And what better time to enjoy a steaming cup of coffee than with friends and family on Christmas?

Maybe you've been tasked with bringing some lattes home for the holidays for the whole crew. Or maybe you need a pick-me-up before you start your holiday travel for Christmas Day. Whatever the case may be, will a trip to Starbucks be in the cards for you that day?

If all you can think of is slurping down your favorite Starbucks concoctions in the 2023 holiday cups and getting your caffeine fix, the question might be on your mind: is Starbucks open on Christmas?

If you're wondering, or even planning a whole day of festivities around whether you can get your Starbucks fix or not, this is vital information. Keep reading for the details on whether Starbucks is open for Christmas and what the holiday schedule will look like.

Is Starbucks Open on Christmas in 2023?

You're in luck, Starbies faithful. All standalone Starbucks locations will be open on Christmas Day, but hours will vary. Be sure to call ahead before your visit or use the online store locator to check and see what the schedule will look like. This means that Starbucks in stores like Target will likely be closed, so long as the main store is closed too. Others will be operating with limited hours, so you'll have to plan accordingly. Most locations will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve as well, so if you've got some last-minute shopping to do, there should be plenty of opportunities to get your caffeine fix while out and about.

What Are Starbucks Hours Christmas in 2023?

Most Starbucks locations should adhere to their regular operating hours, typically 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. Others can open earlier and stay open even later. But Christmas means there might be a smaller crew, and less opportunity for longer hours — Starbucks employees want to spend time with family, too. So you may see a reduced schedule. Be sure to confirm before heading out so you don't get to a location last-minute or waste gas and get your hopes up.