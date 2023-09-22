Is Trader Joe's Open on Christmas? Here Are Their 2023 Holiday Hours

Trader Joe's has some of the most delectable holiday treats you've ever seen. Honestly, the whole store is filled with goodies at Christmas, and you can't get them anywhere else. For many, it's kind of a holiday tradition to go see what's waiting at TJ's to bring home and nosh on while opening presents around the tree — or however you celebrate.

From Dark Chocolate Covered Minty Mallows to Winter Wassail Punch, there's a little something for everyone there. But wait! What if you forgot to grab a jug for everyone on Christmas? Can you run out to good ol' TJ's and save the holiday? It's looking a little doubtful this year, we're not going to lie. You may have to make do with regular goodies and treats this year, or bake a few extra cookies. Unless you want to dip into your secret stash, anyway.

If you find yourself without the treats you planned to serve alongside your holiday dinner at TJ's and need to head out on a last-minute trip to the store, you might be out of luck this year. That's why it's a good idea to stay prepared, even if your favorite store is usually open seven days a week with reliable hours.

The question must be raised, then: Is Trader Joe's open on Christmas? You're going to need to know before you head out and come back home disappointed. Read on to find out whether Trader Joe's is open for Christmas 2023 and what kind of hours you can visit if so.

Is Trader Joe's Open on Christmas in 2023?

Unfortunately, no. Trader Joe's is not open on Christmas Day. While certain stores are open on Christmas Eve albeit with limited hours, you won't catch the store open on December 25. Christmas is one of several holidays during which Trader Joe's closes down completely. So if you had your eye on something special to share with the whole family for Christmas, make sure to head out and do your shopping early. Prepare for large crowds, and write a list. You won't be able to go back until the day after!

What Are Trader Joe's Christmas Hours in 2023?

Since Trader Joe's isn't open on Christmas, there won't be any hours to speak of that day. However, you can expect to be able to shop on Christmas Eve, though it's likely your location's hours may be altered or limited. A good practice is to call ahead to see when you might be able to come in. You can also use the website's store locator. If for some reason your store is closed on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, you can always get your TJ's fix the day after Christmas, when all stores should resume their normal hours. You'll have to do a little bit of preparation this year, but you would anyway to make the holidays shine their brightest.

READ MORE: 10 Fake Christmas Trees That Capture the Magic of the Real Thing