The Ultimate List of All Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Day in 2023

Christmas is fast approaching. You know what that means. It's time to start making sure you've got everything you need to make this holiday season the best one yet. Make sure all the gifts are present and accounted for (pun intended), you've got all the food you need for the Christmas Day feast, and you've got all the supplies you need to make sure the entire day is a rousing success.

Of course, things happen. You can't account for everything when you make plans. That's why you always need to be ready for contingencies. If you run out of eggs or sugar for cookies, you'll want to know what's open so you can pop over to the grocery store (or a convenience store like CVS or Walgreens) and get what you need. You'll be playing it by ear, but that can be difficult — especially when the responsibility of cooking for everyone looms.

That's why you need to answer an important question for yourself long before December 25th rolls around: Which grocery stores are open on Christmas Day in 2023? The answers aren't cut and dry. Stores like CVS will be open on Christmas. But trusty Trader Joe's will be closed. So your favorite grocery spot may or may not be open.

If you find yourself missing a key ingredient for your cookies or realizing you forgot a crucial item for a side dish, there's no need to panic. While many major grocery store chains will close their doors for the holiday, like Walmart, a select few will remain open, even on Christmas Day. You'll also be able to hit up chains like Starbucks or IHOP for some holiday coffee and grub.

Considering a last-minute shopping trip? Read on to discover which grocery stores will welcome customers on Christmas Day 2023.

All Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Day 2023

Albertsons: Open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact your local store.

Open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact your local store. Cumberland Farms: Most locations have been open from 7 a.m. to midnight in the past, though you'll want to contact your local store.

Most locations have been open from 7 a.m. to midnight in the past, though you'll want to contact your local store. Fairway Market: Most locations will be open with reduced hours. Some may close earlier, and a few locations will be closed entirely. Contact your local store.

Most locations will be open with reduced hours. Some may close earlier, and a few locations will be closed entirely. Contact your local store. Giant Food: Some locations will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Contact your local store.

Some locations will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Contact your local store. IGA: Most stores will be open, but some will close early. Contact your local store.

Most stores will be open, but some will close early. Contact your local store. Safeway: Most stores will be open, but some will close early. Contact your local store.

Most stores will be open, but some will close early. Contact your local store. Vons: Most will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Contact your local store.

Yes, that seems like an extremely short list, but don't panic. You still have some options available to you. You just might have to get a little creative. If you really need something in an emergency, stores such as CVS and Walgreens will be operating on schedules not unlike their regular ones, and several restaurants will be open to grab something to eat. As for getting supplies, however, most groceries will be closed on Christmas Day or operating on severely reduced hours.

