As the holiday season approaches, marking the imminent close of the year, preparations for parties, family gatherings, and gift exchanges are underway. Yet even the best-laid plans can encounter unforeseen circumstances, prompting the need for last-minute adjustments. Despite having everything seemingly in order, there may arise a situation where an unexpected purchase becomes necessary. And if you do happen to need something, which retail store or restaurant is going to be open to accommodate you? If you need something along the lines of bandages or medical supplies (or an emergency gift card) will Walgreens be open on Christmas Day 2023? And if so, what are Walgreens' Christmas hours?

Walgreens stands as a reliable destination for addressing unforeseen needs, whether it's a missing ingredient for your Christmas dinner or a sudden requirement for medical supplies. While alternatives like CVS may also be considered depending on your location, Walgreens proves to be a tried-and-true option, ensuring assistance in times of urgency. In contrast to opting for a quick snack elsewhere, like IHOP, a visit to Walgreens not only saves money but also provides superior ingredients for your culinary needs.

If you find yourself pondering whether Walgreens will keep its doors open on Christmas Day, you're not alone in seeking reassurance. Being prepared is always a wise approach, especially when considering Walgreens as your emergency backup plan. To discover if Walgreens will be available to cater to your needs this Christmas 2023, read on for essential information.

Is Walgreens Open on Christmas in 2023?

You're in luck, Walgreens fans. Walgreens will be open on Christmas Day, so if you end up needing to pick something up last-minute, you'll be able to go shopping there. However, many of the locations won't be open 24 hours. Many will have limited hours of operation, although some 24-hour Walgreens will stay that way. As we always say, make sure you call the location you plan to visit and find out what its hours are before hopping in the car. You can also check the online store locator to see what each store's hours are. Walgreens pharmacy hours may differ as well, so you might want to make sure you've got your prescriptions all wrapped up before Christmas Day rolls around.

What Are Walgreens Hours on Christmas in 2023?

Most Walgreens will adhere to their regular schedules on Christmas Day; however, some will likely have limited hours. Some 24-hour locations will remain 24 hours, while others will likely have reduced hours. Be sure to call ahead to confirm before heading out. You can also check the online store locator to confirm hours before you leave your home.