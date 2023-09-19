10 Fake Christmas Trees That Capture the Magic of the Real Thing

The holidays are supposed to bring people together. But nothing will draw a line in the sand at a jolly Santa-themed brunch faster than the debate over real versus fake Christmas trees.

I've always been pretty diehard in my defense of the real thing. Beyond the typical arguments of authenticity and that enchanting smell of pine needles, nothing beats the feeling of strolling a Christmas tree farm on a chilly winter morning and carefully selecting the perfect specimen for your home. It's a tradition I have no plans of giving up — even if it means spending the next month sweeping up stray needles.

But even as a lifelong stan, I can admit that real trees are a hassle. They're expensive, require regular maintenance, and need to be disposed of after each season. On the other hand, artificial trees are reusable, low-maintenance, and often more cost-effective. For decades, the only real downside artificial trees had was that they looked, well, artificial. But these faux pieces of festive greenery have dramatically improved in quality over the years to a point where some models actually look pretty darn close to the real thing.

If you're considering making the switch from real to fake this season but still want to capture that classic Christmas tree charm, here are 10 artificial trees worth giving up the farm for.

1 of 10 The Classic Cost: $42.99 to $389.99 Height: 4.5ft, 6ft, 7.5ft, 9ft, and 12ft Prelit with 300 warm white lights and bendable branches for an extra fluffy feel, this Yaheetech tree brings a timeless elegance to any room. Its dense construction and durable material are great for those heavier ornaments that often cause a real tree's branches to sag. 2 of 10 The Slim & Trim Cost: $79.99 Height: 6ft Bulky real trees and small apartments don't always mix. This 6ft slim tree from the National Tree Company Store is perfect for narrow spaces or if you just prefer a tighter silhouette that doesn't take up as much room. While it's not pre-lit, its fuller branches do give it a festive feel without all the clutter of a typical tree. 3 of 10 The Shortie Cost: $229.99 Height: 4.5ft Maybe you've got living room space to spare but not much in the way of ceiling clearance. This National Tree Company 4.5ft tree is pre-lit with 450 white lights and pre-attached, hinged branches that make setup and storage a breeze. 4 of 10 The Mini Cost: $12.99 to $30.94 Height: 12 inches and 24 inches If you can't quite commit to a full-size tree, why not try one of these cute little guys instead? Perfect for tabletops or entryways, these adorable Kurt S. Adler mini trees come with a cozy burlap stand that feels homey and rustic. 5 of 10 The Frosted Cost: $284.00 to $872.99 Height: 6.5ft, 7.5ft, 9ft, 10ft, and 12ft This holiday season, take a break from the traditional evergreen with this frosted tree from Fraser Hill Farm Store. Available in multiple sizes (including a garland and wreath option) and pre-lit with warm white LED lights, its shimmery white branches instantly add class and sparkle to any space. 6 of 10 The Pretty in Pink Cost: $45.99 to $59.95 Height: 5ft, 6ft, and 7ft Let your inner Barbie shine through with this irresistible pink tree from HOMCOM. Sadly, it's not prelit. But it is super lightweight and easy to set up. Plus, it comes in other vibrant colors like blue and red, so you can pick the hue that best fits your holiday style. 7 of 10 The Tinsel Cost: $29.99 Height: 4ft Budget-friendly and style-savvy, this Juegoal Store tree is prelit with 70 clear lights and trimmed with shiny silver tinsel. If that's not enough bling for you, just add some glittery ornaments, and it'll be ready to rock around the Christmas clock—which you can set yourself via the built-in timer. 8 of 10 The Whimsigoth Cost: $249.99 Height: 7.5ft Looking for a darker take on holiday decor? This 7.5ft tree from the National Tree Company Store is covered in black branches and doused with 550 white lights. Its gothic vibe works great when paired with bold metallic accents, like copper ornaments and gold ribbon. 9 of 10 The White Christmas Cost: $111.39 to $408.99 Height: 4.5ft, 7ft, 7.5ft, and 9ft If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, this prelit National Tree Company tree will definitely help you make your fantasy a reality. Its branches are hinged for easy setup and artfully arranged for maximum volume. Plus, it's available in multiple sizes to fit any space 10 of 10 The Remote-Controlled Cost: $99.99 to $199.99 Height: 4ft, 5ft, 6ft, 7ft, and 7.5ft Forget the days of manually twiddling with your tree lights. This SHareconn Store Pre-Lit Tree comes with a remote control that conveniently lets you change up its timer and color palette (warm white, multi-color, and more) and adjust its LED brightness level. It's also available in five sizes so you can find the right fit for your home.

Whether you're Team Real or Team Artificial this year, there's no denying that these 10 fake Christmas trees capture the magic of the season with minimal effort and fuss. So go ahead—embrace the convenience and celebrate the holidays in style. After all, a tree is a tree, no matter what it's made of.