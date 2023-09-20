Is McDonald's Open on Christmas? Here Are Their 2023 Holiday Hours

Is McDonald's open on Christmas? For some, this might be the most important question of the season. Believe it or not, not everyone loves spending hours on a holiday meal, only for it to be devoured within minutes. And those dishes! It can be a huge undertaking. So many of us aren't very talented in the kitchen, either. So, if culinary crafts aren't your jam, the greatest joy of all when it comes to holiday dinner this year might be sipping on a McDonald's shake while exchanging gifts under the tree. They're pretty tasty, you know.

There's always the fact that not everyone has a large family or friends to spend Christmas or the holidays with. What do they do instead of making a traditional spread? A box of McNuggets with a side of fries can do the trick. Or maybe a festive Big Mac meal. But, all these things hinge on one thing: McDonald's keeping its lights on for the holiday season.

So we return to the question: can you get Mickey D's this Christmas Day? We've got everything you need to know about whether you can make your holiday sojourn to the Golden Arches.

Is McDonald's Open on Christmas in 2023?

Want to head to McDonald's this Christmas? You're in luck. Most McDonald's locations will remain open on Christmas Day as well as Christmas Eve. But that doesn't mean every location will keep the same schedule or hours. As always, the phone is your friend. Call and confirm store openings and closings, and check online to make sure your local restaurant is actually operating that day.

The Golden Arches should be serving its normal menu as well, though it may differ from location to location. You should be all good to grab a bite to eat when you don't want to make a whole holiday spread, though. And those warm, delicious apple pies with a McDonald's coffee can't be beaten when the weather gets chilly.

What Are McDonald's Christmas Hours in 2023?

So, we've established that McDonald's will likely be open on Christmas Day in 2023. But that doesn't mean every single location will be. And you may not see it open on a 24-hour basis like many others normally are. Holidays almost always mean alternate or shortened hours. And since plenty of McDonald's restaurants operate under independent ownership, it's all going to come down to what each location has decided for its holiday schedule.

But as always, before you make the decision to go out in the chilly weather and grab some delicious McDonald's fries, pick up that phone and call. You don't want to waste your time if they actually aren't open. You can also use the online store locator to see when McDonald's is supposed to remain open for the holiday and when it might be closing. There may be plans to have workers go home to spend time with their families at some point.

So if that double cheeseburger and McDonald's Coke craving hits right when you've just opened your stocking, you might be able to satisfy it. And that's some real Christmas magic, right there.