Oh no! You were having a relaxing night under the comfort of your favorite weighted blanket when your (equally relaxing) glass of red wine happened to spill. Or, no accident has taken place, and you're just feeling like your comfort cover is in need of a good cleaning. How to clean a weighted blanket is a commonly asked question. Fortunately, the answer is more straightforward than you might think.

No matter what type of weighted cover you have, there is one cleaning step that comes first for all of them: double-checking the included care instructions. There are a million different types of weighted blankets out there, and all of them have different cleaning requirements.

This article will cover some basics, but you will definitely need to know the specifics about your own cover.

How to Clean a Weighted Blanket

Very few weighted blankets are washing machine safe. However, there are a few that are. The basics of machine-washing are pretty similar for blankets that need hand-washing too.

First, WikiHow says to always check the washing instructions on the care tag. Most will say the same thing: no chlorine bleach, minimal (if any) fabric softener, cold water, and gentle detergent.

Then, check out what sort of filler your weighted blanket has. If it's made of organic material like corn kernels or rice, chances are that washing it will actually make your blanket even dirtier as mold or mildew could set in.

After washing, you'll need to dry your blanket. Most weighted covers should air dry on a rack that distributes weight evenly.

Check out this video from YouTuber Clean With Confidence. They've got some pro tips.

Hand Wash Your Weighted Blanket:

Mostly, weighted blankets are not meant for the washer. With fillers made of micro glass beads or steel shot beads, the weight is often too heavy for your machine. But, let's say weight isn't the issue. Putting a weighted blanket in the washer can often make it lose shape. So, what do you do when you need to remove a stain from your blanket?

You can do some spot cleaning with a toothbrush, white vinegar, dish soap, and a stain remover. Or, stick to a gentle laundry detergent. Use warm to hot water to gently scrub out any build-up or stains. Hand-washing won't clean the entire blanket, and there are very few washable weighted blankets out there.

That said, it's a good idea to consider a removable cover for your blanket. Then, you can subject it to as much high heat and as many wash cycles as it takes for you to get the blanket cover clean.

WeightedBlanketGuides.com advises that you stick to air drying your weighted blanket. Whether that means putting it on a line or laying it out on a drying rack, you'll want to make sure the blanket's weight is evenly distributed. This way, it won't lose its shape.

Machine Wash Your Weighted Blanket:

Let's say the care label on your weighted blanket says the cover is machine-washable (blankets with plastic poly pellets sometimes are). You're in luck. Instead of washing by hand, consider taking your blanket to a laundromat or dry cleaner where the weight can be handled better.

Whether you've decided on dry cleaning or using an industrial washing machine, there are a few standard tips for machine-washing your blanket. Stick to warm water instead of something too hot. Use a mild detergent and wash on a gentle cycle. The last thing you want is for the washer door to get pushed open mid-spin.

Although some blankets claim to be able to handle low heat from the dryer, stick to air drying. Or, consider just dressing your weighted blanket with a duvet cover to make all of this much more simple.

Editor's Note: This post was originally published on July 2, 2021, and updated on November 29, 2021.

