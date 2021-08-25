We've all been there: waking up with night sweats, hair sticking to our pillowcases, frantically trying to get some airflow to our neck and cool down our body temperature. Overheating at night is pretty common and can really ruin the quality of our sleep if it happens repeatedly (thanks, hot flashes). One solution that's surprisingly simple and affordable is to invest in a cooling pillowcase, and as usual, Amazon has more than enough options.

We've compiled a list of the best cooling pillowcases made of breathable materials and temperature regulating technology. Keeping your body temperature more manageable is key. The cooling effect these pillowcases offer is seriously incredible. I can't go back to a normal pillowcase after buying one with cooling technology.

Best Cooling Pillowcases For a More Comfortable Sleep

This set of two cooling pillowcases is perfect for hot sleepers. The microfiber material keeps you from overheating, and the reversible design means the pillow can be used in different seasons as your needs change. One side is breathable cotton, and the other is the "cool side" with cooling fibers.

The bed pillowcase has an overall 4.2-star rating out of five stars.

Made with bamboo-derived rayon, these pillowcases are naturally moisture-wicking and come in different sizes, so whether you need a standard size, a queen size, or a king-size pillow, you'll find it here. These cooling bamboo pillowcases are super durable and have great reviews on Amazon.

Made with bamboo fibers and designed for breathability, this Snuggle-Pedic pillow cover is incredibly popular on Amazon. Not only is it machine-washable, but it's also eco-friendly.

With an 87% microfiber polyester and 13% spandex construction, Sheex pillowcases are cooler and more breathable than traditional cotton. Using thermoregulating quick-drying temperature control, this lightweight performance fabric helps keep body temperature low by wicking away moisture-breathing better than stuffy tightly-woven high-thread-count cotton.

This article was originally published on March 29, 2021.

