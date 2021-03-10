This Adorable Country Cottage Tiny House is Straight out of a Fairy Tale

Snow White may not be able to fit into this tiny home with all her seven dwarves, but this adorable structure would fit right in her fairytale neighborhood. This unique tiny house, dubbed the "The Highland," comes with a thatched roof, flowerbeds underneath the windows and a whole lot of charm.

The home measure 10-by-24 feet, dimensions that are larger than most tiny living spaces. The exterior of the home has stucco, cedar shake shingles and board and batten siding.

The interior of the home is equally impressive. When you step inside, you find a quaint entryway with a small section that's perfect for boots and coats.

In the living space, you find ample room for guests, and the wall even folds down into a queen size murphy bed.

There's also a loft bedroom that's perfect for storage or even an office if you need one.

Just below the loft is the kitchen. It has quite a bit of storage and counter space for a small house. There's also a full kitchen with a four-burner electric stove, generously sized refrigerator and a farm sink with a view.

The designers used butcher's block to cover the counters, rounding out that country cottage feel.

The bathroom area has a 36-inch shower and a standard residential toilet.

It's a custom-built living space made by Tennessee-based company Incredible Tiny Homes, which designs similar homes for affordable prices.

This is an adorable tiny home and is perfect for those who love a country setting. It comes with the trailer and brakes for all four wheels, so feel free to take it with you wherever you want to go. Could you live in it full-time?

This story originally ran on Nov. 14, 2017.

