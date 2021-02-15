Stay in This Graceland-Area AirBNB's Lil' Jungle Room

Country music great Dale Watson and his wife and fellow musician Celine Lee add to Memphis' Elvis Presley-themed destinations with their AirBNB, Lil Graceland.

The listing describes a celebration of the '50s and '60s that's filled with special touches: "House is like a step back in time with a 50's theme, with the front living room being the 'Peacock' room , loosely based on the Graceland living room, while the 2 bedroom themes are The Matador room with a queen bed, while the I Love Lucy room is a mock up of the iconic Lucy and Ricky Bedroom, complete with 2 separate single beds. There's even a Lil' Jungle room, Pink Bathroom and Kitchenette out of Ozzie & Harriet. Wait till you see the back yard."

The home has a total of five beds, and additional amenities include WiFi and a washer and dryer.

It's in a great location in between the Memphis International Airport and Graceland. And it's not too far from Sun Records, Beale St. and other local attractions.

The couple's asking for $200 per night, which isn't bad compared to big city hotel rates. Plus, you get the entire house to yourself.

There's plenty more vacation rental getaways for Elvis fans visiting one of Tennessee's best tourist attractions, including this four bedroom home and this quaint house in a quiet neighborhood.

Read More: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Graceland

And if hotels are more your speed, there might be a swim in a guitar-shaped pool in your future.

Each year, thousands of Elvis fans visit Graceland for the ultimate Elvis experience. But this year, Graceland is offering live online tours for fans who can't travel to the historic home and Southern travel staple due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Feb. 12, there's still tickets available for virtual events on March 25 and April 5, 12 and 19.

Virtual tickets are available here.

Graceland is currently open for limited-capacity, in-person tours.