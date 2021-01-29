Director and co-writer Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic, originally slated for a Nov. 5, 2021 release, has been postponed until June 3, 2022.

Austin Butler, a star of TV's The Carrie Diaries and The Shannara Chronicles and a recurring character in Arrow, will portray the King of Rock 'n' Roll from his country music and rockabilly roots to a previously unseen level of global celebrity. Co-star Tom Hanks will portray Col. Tom Parker, an influential player in the careers of Presley and country legends Eddy Arnold and Hank Snow.

Filming in Australia was halted last March after Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive last March for COVID-19.

Butler won the sought-after role over such stars as real-life pop heartthrob Harry Styles.

Read More: Why Country Music Loves Elvis Presley

"I knew I couldn't make this film if the casting wasn't absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist," Luhrmann says in a statement to Deadline. "Throughout the casting process, it was an honor for me to encounter such a vast array of talent. I had heard about Austin Butler from his stand-out role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world's most iconic musical figures."

Young Elvis' big-screen chops can be seen alongside Sturgill Simpson in The Dead Don't Die and in the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The film will also feature Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Gary Clark Jr. as "That's All Right" songwriter Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup.

This article was originally published in July of 2019.

Now Watch: The Western That Starred The Highwaymen