Proud mom Gwen Stefani recently shared videos on Instagram of a disco-themed birthday party for her son Apollo, who turns 10 on Feb. 28. In them, Stefani, Blake Shelton and the birthday boy are all wearing over-the-top '70s attire.

Stefani went all out with her outfit, as she's known to do. A feathered, blonde wig and thick, blue eyeshadow plus a faux-fur coat made her the fashion icon of the dance floor. Shelton rocked a curly wig, a Hawaiian shirt and shades. Apollo wore a similar wig to his stepdad as well as a retro-style tracksuit and a gaudy, gold chain.

The footage also shows a table-full of birthday snacks while Shelton showed off his dance moves to Earth, Wind & Fire and The Emotions' "Boogie Wonderland." Stefani also shouted out two other family members with February birthdays: her brother Todd and their mom Patti.

Apollo is the youngest of Stefani's three sons with her ex-husband, Bush singer Gavin Rossdale. His older brothers are 17-year-old Kingston and 15-year-old Zuma. Last August, Kingston made his live debut as a singer-songwriter. He did so at the Tishomingo, Oklahoma location of Shelton's chain of Ole Red bars and restaurants. The newest Ole Red opened earlier this year in Las Vegas.

Speaking of Vegas, the party posts came a week after Stefani and Shelton performed in Sin City as part of TikTok's Tailgate Party. Afterwards, the couple attended the Super Bowl before leaving the stadium in style.

In addition, Stefani and Shelton have been busy promoting their newest duet, "Purple Irises." Since its digital release on Feb. 9, the song has been sung at the TikTok Tailgate Party and on an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live."