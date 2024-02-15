Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Share Valentine's Day Performance of New Duet on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton gifted their fanbases on Valentine's Day with a second live rendition of their new duet "Purple Irises."

On Sunday (Feb. 11), the couple performed the song live for the first time as part of Stefani's headlining slot at the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate. Three days later, they sung it again on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

During an interview with Stefani, Kimmel suggested that the song's inspired by the '70s. Per the '80s pop-rock-style live arrangement heard on Wednesday, he might've winded the clock back too far by a decade. To be fair, the single's cover art for points back to the '70s, as Kimmel pointed out.

As for the performance, both Stefani and Shelton knocked it out of the park. Bonus points for Stefani's colorful outfit and overall stage presence as well as the on-set purple irises. Sweetest of all, Shelton's acoustic guitar strumming made his half of the heavy lifting seem like a Valentine's Day serenade.

Beforehand, Stefani told Kimmel about the origins of the song, which was released last Friday (Feb, 9).

"It wasn't a duet; it was just going to be my song," Stefani said. "I was like, 'Wait, do you want to hop on this?'... It ended up I didn't have to rewrite anything — it just worked. And one afternoon I was listening to all the music with this producer guy that I'm working with, and I said Blake might want to hop in this. He's like, 'Text him now,' and literally 20 minutes later he came over and sang on the demo."

On the same episode of "Kimmel," Stefani showed off the Valentine's bling she got from Shelton and discussed the forthcoming No Doubt reunion. The ska-punk innovators will reunite this April at Coachella.