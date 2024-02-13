As usual, you need to see Gwen Stefani's outfit.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton shared quite the Super Bowl Sunday in Las Vegas. Before they attended the big game together (and got the VIP treatment when it came time to exit the premises), the couple sang a noteworthy duet as part of the Stefani-headlined TikTok Tailgate concert which took place within view of Reliant Stadium.

Just days after it first hit streaming services, the couple's "Purple Irises" duet was debuted live for not just those lucky enough to attend Super Bowl festivities but for a massive streaming audience, as well.

Stefani commanded the stage, as usual, while looking as stylish as ever before. The fashionista wore a fringe black and white jacket bearing her last name on the back and the initials GS on the front. Fishnet stockings, combat boots, a zip-up crop top and a western wear-inspired skirt completed her outfit.

Shelton strummed an acoustic guitar and harmonized with his spouse while wearing black pants and an untucked, black dress shirt.

The NFL shared footage of the debut "Purple Irises" performance the following day on Instagram.

Stefani's setlist also included such past hits as No Doubt's "I'm Just a Girl" and her solo smash "Hollaback Girl."

Fans itching to see a No Doubt reunion will have at least once chance this year to fulfill that wish. The ska-punk outfit will reunite for this year's Coachella festival.

As for Shelton, his 2024 dates for the Back to the Honky Tonks tour begin Feb. 22 and will last through late March. He'll be joined at each stop by Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts.

Lastly, when "The Voice" returns to NBC on Feb. 26, it'll mark the first season without either Shelton or Stefani in one of the red coaches' chairs.

