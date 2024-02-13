Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Were Escorted Out of the 2024 Super Bowl

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani joined the many football fans and celebrities who attended Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, and they made a special surprise exit after the game.

Stefani performed at the TikTok Tailgate before the game, and Shelton joined her to sing their new duet, "Purple Irises." The two enjoyed the big game after the show, but when it came time to leave, they received a special escort from the United States Air Force Thunderbirds. Shelton didn't share exactly why the Thunderbirds were on hand to help them leave the show, but he did share a photo of himself and Stefani with the service members.

"That time THE THUNDERBIRDS ran security to get us out of the SuperBowl," Shelton wrote alongside a group photo. "You can't make this up. Thanks yall!!!!"

That time THE THUNDERBIRDS ran security to get us out of the SuperBowl. You can?t make this up. Thanks yall!!!! #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/4ZBB2WH9aK — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) February 12, 2024

Shelton and Stefani looked stylish on the TikTok tailgate stage, with Shelton wearing a black shirt and pants and Stefani rocking a pink and black fringe jacket. Before the game she showed off a custom puffer vest made by Kristin Juszczyk, fashion designer and wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Stefani and Shelton released "Purple Irises" just days before the Super Bowl. Upon sharing the song, Stefani wrote on social media, "Creating this song was magic + we hope u love it as much as we do." She also shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the photoshoot for the single.

"Purple Irises" is Shelton and Stefani's fourth recorded collaboration, including a Christmas song, but it is their third official duet released as a radio single. Their two previous singles — "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere" — both reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

