Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are well overdue for a new duet. Their last was 2020's "Happy Anywhere," and lucky for fans, they'll be delivering a new collaboration called "Purple Irises" on Friday, Feb. 9.

The couple announced the new tune earlier this week, and what struck fans perhaps more than the fact that they're teaming up once again was the unique, retro outfits they wore in song's cover photo. The photo gives off '60s or '70s vibes as Stefani lays on a striped, mustard yellow couch and Shelton sits on a piano bench with his guitar. Green plants and floral paintings fill the room, as do other markers of a decade gone by.

Two also pull off retro chic looks with their outfits. Stefani wears a denim jumpsuit, chunky brown heels, a blue bra and gold necklaces. Her hair is highly curled and her makeup is done in a modern style. Shelton keeps his country boy look with a denim shirt, but a bit of '70s flair shines through with leather epaulets on the shoulders. He pairs the shirt with blue jeans.

Fans in the comments were ecstatic about the announcement of "Purple Irises." One fan wrote, "Screaming crying throwing up this is the best news everrrrrr." Another fan exclaimed that they need "BTS, music videos, EVERYTHING" in addition to the song.

Stefani shared a few teases leading up to the duet announcement. On Jan. 29, she shared a photo a small bouquet of irises sitting on a marble counter with a Polaroid photo of herself and Shelton next to it. On the Polaroid, she'd written, "Never knew a love like this." Then, on Jan. 30, she shared a photo of a vase of purple irises sitting on a sunny window sill with an envelope that reads, "To: Pretty Girl, Love, Blake."

These clues, as well as a song snippet shared to TikTok, confirm that another sweet love song is coming from Shelton and Stefani. It's possible the tune is inspired by the expansive flower farm on their Oklahoma property. Stefani has talked about planting flowers on their land in interviews over the years. She has also shared many photos and videos of the colorful process, from planting to harvesting.