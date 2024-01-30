Gwen Stefani is looking forward to the Super Bowl not only because she is performing a pre-game concert on TikTok, but, like many of us, she's looking forward to the food. Stefani chatted with People about the importance of coming up with the perfect Super Bowl menu, and she gave some insight into what she and husband Blake Shelton are planning.

Stefani mentions that the drinks are equally as important as the food, and she says she sometimes enjoys one dish a little too much.

"It's really about that and the drinks and how are we going to indulge?" Stefani tells the publication. "And I said to [Blake], I was like, 'Why are we even having this conversation? You know that I'm going to blow it in the first 15 minutes. I'm going to blow through the seven-layer dip and I'm not going to be able to fit anything else in my stomach, and I'm going to be so mad the rest of the day."

She adds that she's very specific about what kind of foods make the cut on Super Bowl day, saying that she's been known to correct Shelton's choices.

"For us, it's all about how do you make it the most saturated Super Bowl food? Iconic Super Bowl food? Because [Blake] was like, 'Oh, should we do this?' And I'm like, 'No, that's not Super Bowl.' You have to do it right!" she says.

The star says she may turn to TikTok, the platform on which she's performing, to come up with some new Super Bowl recipes.

Stefani is set to perform on the TikTok Tailgate before the big game on Feb. 11. Her performance will reportedly include a 50-minute set with her uptempo songs. After she secured the gig, Stefani says she felt she had bragging rights around her football-loving husband and sons.

"It becomes more and more exciting as I am surrounded by boys, and they are football boys, including my husband. And we got fantasy football. I mean, every morning they just sit there and talk about football. It's unbelievable," she says. "It's very big in my house, so it makes me feel very like, 'Guess what?' I get to brag to my boys, which is all you want."

