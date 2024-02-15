Gwen Stefani Shows Off Valentine's Day Gift from Blake Shelton on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Gwen Stefani appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" recently to promote her new duet with Blake Shelton, "Purple Irises," as well as the forthcoming No Doubt reunion.

Timing-wise, the door was wide open for Kimmel to ask Stefani about Valentine's Day expectations with Shelton.

"I got my Valentine's present early this year," Stefani said while drawing attention to a large, green emerald ring on her right hand.

Kimmel then asked if Shelton picked out the gift himself.

"He really mixed it up. Usually I get amazing flowers, which I love, love, love, but this was just a, 'here you go!',' Stefani said of the romantic gesture. "Yeah, he did the whole thing. I love you Blakey!"

A skit followed in which Shelton shopped for Stefani in a Hollywood-themed gift shop. He'd filled his shopping basket with a half cup of coffee mug, Bob Ross playing cards and other novelty items. Shelton had also grabbed a little something for himself: a fake Oscar that reads "World's Best Musician."

Regarding "Purple Irises," Kimmel suggested that the newest Stefani-Shelton duet brings '70s vibes beyond its single cover art.

As for her Valentine's evening plans, Stefani predicted something very low key.

"We have the boys at home," Stefani said, referring to her three sons (17-year-old Kingston, 15-year-old Zuma and 9-year-old Apollo). "I have some water boiling. We're going to have some ravioli."

When discussing No Doubt, Kimmel revealed that he first encountered the group in 1995 while he was working for Los Angeles' influential rock radio station KROQ-FM. No Doubt will reunite at this year's Coachella festival, which takes place in April.

Stefani met Shelton in 2014 while they were both coaches on "The Voice." They started dating the following year and wed in 2021.