Gwen Stefani Shares Behind the Scenes Video of Herself and Blake Shelton at RodeoHouston

Blake Shelton kicked off the artist lineup for this year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo —also billed as RodeoHouston— on Tuesday (Feb. 27) in NRG Stadium. He wasn't alone, as Gwen Stefani made the trip for a duet of the couple's recent single "Purple Irises."

Stefani posted a clip on Wednesday to social media that shows some of her behind-the-scenes interactions with Shelton on a tour bus. While in the bus, Stefani got in an outfit, hair and makeup check before explaining that she was about to head to soundcheck. Stefani then reminded us of her solo set at RodeoHouston back in 2022.

While riding a golf cart to the main stage, Stefani asked Shelton how many times he's played the annual event. He didn't know off top of his head, adding that "I've got a bunch of those belt buckles [for performers] framed at the house."

last night was a blast !! thank u @RODEOHOUSTON ?? gx pic.twitter.com/Lydf2WZ5e0 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 29, 2024

Per Culture Map Houston, it was Shelton's sixth RodeoHouston appearance overall and his first in six years.

"Purple Irises" plays throughout Stefani's clip, which culminates with some onstage footage from soundcheck. Later that night, the duo sang not just "Purple Irises" but also 2020's "Nobody But You," a No. 1 on country radio.

A Feb. 9 release, "Purple Irises" has now been performed at least three times: on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," at the TikTok Tailgate on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 11) and in front of over 59,000 fans at RodeoHouston.

A sizzle reel of sorts from Shelton's set shows Stefani taking the stage in a lavender and white-colored wardrobe that fit the "Purple Irises" theme. The footage also showed Shelton living it up onstage as well as him either exiting or arriving at the stage inside the home of the NFL's Houston Texans in the back of a Ford pickup truck.