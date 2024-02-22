Blake Lively's Trip to the Super Bowl With Taylor Swift Was 'First Time Ever' Away From Kids

The mother of 4 is finally getting some well-deserved "me time."

Busy mama Blake Lively finally got some time to herself — and she clearly made the most of it.

The actress, 36, shared the details of her kid-free Super Bowl weekend in a fun post on Instagram.

"Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes," she captioned the photo, joking about her Balenciaga x Adidas Pantashoes track pants. "I took pictures upside down and had no clue."

"I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn't realize it wasn't '07," she added. "I borrowed more jewelry than the skeleton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like."

She shared a packed luxury booth with bestie Taylor Swift and Ice Spice for the big game, which saw Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs topple the San Francisco 49ers to win their second Super Bowl in a row — their third in just five years.

Joining them were Kelce's mother, Donna, and brother, Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lively has been spotted out on the town with Swift since 2015. In 2021, Lively made her directorial debut by helming the singer-songwriter's music video for "I Bet You Think About Me."

The actress, known for series like "Gossip Girl" (2001-2012) and films like "The Age of Adaline" (2015) and "The Shallows" (2016), has put her career on the back burner to focus on her kids. She and actor Ryan Reynolds have three daughters together: James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4. They welcomed a fourth child in February 2023.

Her time away from the children is so rare that she called her Super Bowl weekend her "Twilight Zone." And the actress hasn't had a single actress credit to her name since 2020's "The Rhythm Section." However, Blake's big weekend out may be a sign of more "me time" to come. She has five film projects on the horizon, including "The Making Of" with Richard Gere, Diane Keaton and Lin-Manuel Miranda and the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover's "It Ends With Us," due in theaters in June.