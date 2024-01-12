RodeoHouston Unveils Country Star-Studded Artist Lineup For 2024

Twelve of the 20 musical acts announced on Friday (Jan. 12) for RodeoHouston 2024 will represent country music. The Feb. 27 - March 17 lineup at Houston's NRG Stadium includes the likes of Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson, Jell Roll, Luke Bryan and more.

Shelton leads the list, as he'll be the headliner on Opening Day (Thurs., Feb. 27). One night later, Carly Pearce will be the marquee act for Armed Forces Appreciation Day. Jumping ahead to the weekend, Hardy will appear on Saturday (March 1). The four-day stretch of March 4 - 7 brings (in order) Hank Williams Jr., Oliver Anthony, Jelly Roll and, in his 10th RodeoHouston appearance, Bryan.

Wilson landed a Saturday headlining spot on March 9. Whiskey Myers will appear on March 11 for the country-rock-themed festivities. March 14 brings another rock- and country-inspired group in Zac Brown Band. RodeoHouston ends things way they began with consecutive country music headliners: Brad Paisley (Match 16) and Eric Church (March 17).

Multiple other main eventers will be familiar to country fans. Nashville-based Christian-pop duo and Dolly Parton collaborators For King & Country are slated for leap day (Feb. 29). Well before an appearance at the country music festival Stagecoach, Nickelback will take the NRG Stadium stage on March 13. Rapper Bun B, who helped shape country-rap as a member of UGK, will headline on March 12.

The lineup is rounded out by rapper 50 Cent (March 1), EDM group Major Lazer (March 8), pop trio the Jonas Brothers (March 15), regional Mexican singer-songwriter Ivan Cornejo (March 3) and Tejano band Los Tigres Del Norte (March 10).

"The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is proud to bring such a wide range of musical genres to the RODEOHOUSTON stage," said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO, in a press release. "We're welcoming 10 new entertainers who will make their debut on the star stage, as well as many fan-favorites from a variety of genres from our country roots, to EDM and hip-hop."