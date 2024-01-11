INDIO, CA - APRIL 26: Atmosphere at day three of 2015 Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2015 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Lists

2024 Country Music Festivals: Every Can't-Miss Event Slated for This Year

There's no shortage of fests worth circling on your calendar.

By |

From a pair of early-year vacation opportunities in Mexico to such tentpole annual events as Austin City Limits (ACL) Fest, CMA Fest and the Houston Rodeo, there's no shortage of country music festivals and events worth marking on your calendar.

Some, like Rock the South and Stagecoach, gather current and future stars of country radio. Others, like AmericanaFest and MerleFest, offer exposure to acts outside of the mainstream. There's also events like DelFest and the Earl Scruggs Music Festival that continue the decades-long tradition of bluegrass festivals. So, there's something for just about any fan of country and adjacent musical styles.

As of the publish date, most events have a partial or complete lineup set in stone. However, a few announcements are still pending.

Outside of our January selections, this list sticks with events held in the US. Thus, we skip over the numerous country and roots music festivals in Canada, Europe and the rest of the world.

Read on four our top 20 picks that should be worth using a few vacation days and sky miles. An exhaustive list of other festivals follows. More will be added to the latter list in the coming months as additional events get announced.

1 of 20

Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa

Natasha Moustache/WireImage

Dates: Jan. 17 - 20
Location: Riviera Cancun, Mexico
Lineup: Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Bailey Zimmerman and more
More Info: Bryan will begin this year's festival calendar with his annual beachfront party.

2 of 20

Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend 5

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 24: Brandi Carlile performs onstage during P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 tour at Rogers Center on July 24, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Dates: Jan. 18 - 21
Location: Riviera Maya, Mexico
Lineup: Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Brandy Clark and more
More Info: Women are frequently unrepresented on festival lineups. So, Carlile started her own multi-day gathering.

3 of 20

RodeoHouston

HOUSTON, Feb. 29, 2020. Riders arrive for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 28, 2020. Over 3,000 riders arrived in Houston on Friday for the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo by Lao Chengyue/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Lao Chengyue via Getty Images)

Xinhua/Lao Chengyue via Getty Images

Dates: Feb. 27 - March 17
Location: Houston, Texas
Lineup: TBA
More Info: The annual Houston Rodeo will focus on country music on Feb. 27 - 28 and on March 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9 14, 16 and 17. The March 11 theme will be country rock.

4 of 20

Luck Reunion

SPICEWOOD, TEXAS - MARCH 20: Singer-songwriter Willie Nelson performs onstage during "Willie Nelson At Home Live From Luck, TX" at Luck Ranch on March 20, 2022 in Spicewood, Texas.

Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink

Date: March 14
Location: Spicewood, Texas
Lineup: Willie Nelson plus more TBA
More Info: The annual event takes place on Nelson's legendary Luck Ranch.

5 of 20

MerleFest

John Shearer/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media

Dates: April 25 - 28
Location:Wilkesboro, NC
Lineup: Turnpike Troubadours, Old Crow Medicine Show and more
More Info: A roots-heavy lineup will run opposite Stagecoach.

6 of 20

Stagecoach Festival

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 2022 BMG Pre-CMA Party at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on November 08, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for BMG/BBR Music Group

Dates: April 26 - 28
Location:Indio, Cal.
Lineup: Eric Church, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson, the Beach Boys and more
More Info: Stagecoach ranks right behind CMA Fest when it comes to what's the most star-studded multi-day country event. As of Jan, 4, tickets are sold out, but there is a waiting list for if there are any additional passes.

7 of 20

FreshGrass Festival Bentonville

Jason Isbell performs onstage

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Dates: May 17 - 18
Location: Bentonville, Ark.
Lineup: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Trampled By Turtles, Allison Brown and more
More Info: FreshGrass is one of the preeminent Americana, folk and bluegrass events of the year.

8 of 20

DelFest

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - SEPTEMBER 21: Del McCoury performs during the 2019 Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival at Highland Ground on September 21, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Dates: May 23 - 26
Location: Cumberland, Md.
Lineup: The Del McCoury Band, Marty Stuart and more
More Info: Bluegrass great Del McCoury is DelFest's namesake.

9 of 20

Gulf Coast Jam

Cody Johnson Performs At Viejas Arena

Kayla DeLaura/Getty Images

Dates: May  30 - June 2
Location: Panama City Beach, Fla.
Lineup: Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum and more
More Info:  Tickets are sold out.

10 of 20

Railbird Festival

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Dates: June 1 - 2
Location: Lexington, Kent.
Lineup: Chris Stapleton, Noah Kahan, Turnpike Troubadours and more
More Info:  If you missed out on Gulf Coast Jam tickets, consider attending this. Though as of Jan. 4, few Railbird tickets remain.

11 of 20

CMA Fest

Luke Bryan at Day 4 of the CMA Fest held on June 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Monica Murray/Variety via Getty Images

Dates: June 6 -9
Location: Nashville
Lineup: TBA
More Info: CMA Fest still reigns as the biggest annual country music gathering.

12 of 20

Country Jam Colorado

Thomas Rhett (photo by Getty Images)

Dates: June 20 -22
Location: Grand Junction, Col.
Lineup: Jelly Roll, Thomas Rhett and more
More Info: Few states offer more beautiful scenery for outdoor fests than Colorado.

13 of 20

Country Thunder Bristol

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of the speedway during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 18, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Dates: June 28 -29
Location: Bristol, Tenn.
Lineup: TBA
More Info: This annual event was previously held in October,

14 of 20

Rock the South

Eric Church

Erika Goldring/WireImage

Dates: July 18 - 20
Location: Cullman, Ala.
Lineup: Eric Church, Hardy and Jelly Roll
More Info: Rock the South puts together some of the most consistently stacked lineups.

15 of 20

Faster Horses

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN - JULY 22: Jake Owen performs on day 1 of the Faster Horses Festival 2022 at Michigan International Speedway on July 22, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Dates: July 19 - 21
Location: Brooklyn. Mich.
Lineup: TBA
More Info: Faster Horses joins Rock the South as one of the biggest country music parties of July.

16 of 20

Earl Scruggs Music Festival

photo of Earl Scruggs performing circa 1965

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 1
Location: Mill Spring, NC
Lineup: TBA
More Info: Jan. 6 would've been Scruggs' 100th birthday.

17 of 20

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

UNITED STATES - APRIL 15: Mural to Country Music in Bristol, Virginia

Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images

Dates: Sept. 13 -15
Location: Bristol Tenn. and Va.
Lineup: TBA
More Info: This one takes place in the twin cities at the center of country music's "big bang."

18 of 20

AmericanaFest

Sarah Shook and The Disarmers perform at Wildwood Revival's Sundown Social during AMERICANAFEST 2019 on September 15, 2019 in Nashville.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Dates: TBA/ September
Location: Nashville
Lineup: TBA
More Info: This annual event brings roots artists from around the globe to Music City.

19 of 20

Farm Aid

US musicians Micah Nelson, Willie Nelson, and Lukas Nelson perform during the Farm Aid 2021 music festival at the Xfinity Theatre on September 25, 2021 in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Dates: TBA/ Fall 2024
Location: TBA
Lineup: Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Margo Price and more TBA
More Info: Nelson co-founded Farm Aid, which dates back to 1985.

20 of 20

Austin City Limits Music Festival

Austin City Limits

Rick Kern/Getty Images

Dates: Oct. 4 - 13
Location: Austin, Texas
Lineup: TBA
More Info: The two-weekend ACL Fest lineup typically includes country and Americana heavy-hitters.

Additional Country Music Festivals Scheduled for 2024

  • Country Music Cruise (Jan. 20 - 27 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos, Key West, Fla. and Half Moon Cay, Bahamas)
  • Mile 0 Fest (Jan. 23 - 27 in Key West, Fla.)
  • WinterWonderGrass (March 1 - 3 in Steamboat Steams, Col.)
  • Tortuga Festival (April 5 - 7 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
  • Country Thunder Arizona (April 11 - 14 in Florence, Ariz.)
  • Moon Crush Pink Moon (April 18 -21 in Miramar Beach, Fla.)
  • Crawfish Music Festival (April 19 - 21 in Biloxi, Miss.)
  • Two Step Inn (April 20 - 21 in Georgetown, Texas)
  • Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend (May 10 - 12 in Miramar Beach, Fla.)
  • Big As Texas Festival (May 10 -12 in Conroe, Texas)
  • Rooster Walk 2024 (May 23 - 26 in Martinsville, Va.)
  • Carolina County Music Fest (June 6 - 9 in Myrtle Beach, SC)
  • Tailgate N' Tallboys Clinton (June 6 - 8 in Clinton, Iowa)
  • The Country Fest (June 12 - 15 in North Lawrence, Ohio)
  • Kickin' Up Country (June 12 -15 in Karlstad, Minn.)
  • Tailgate N' Tallboys Bloomington (June 13 - 16 in Bloomington, Ill.)
  • Country Summer Music Festival (June 14 - 16 in Santa Rosa, Cal.)
  • Summerfest 2024 (June 20 - July 6 in Milwaukee, Wisc.)
  • Barefoot Country Music Festival (June 20 - 23 in Wildwood, NJ)
  • Buckeye Country Superfest (June 22 - 23 in Columbus, Ohio)
  • Country Fest (June 27 - 29 in Cadott, Wisc.)
  • Jackalope Jamboree (June 27 - 29 in Pendleton, Ore.)
  • Country Concert 2024 (July 11 - 13 in Fort Loramie, Ohio)
  • Windy City Smokeout (July 11 - July 14 in Chicago)
  • Under the Big Sky (July 12 - 14 in Whitefish, Mont.)
  • Country Jam USA (July 18 - 20 in Eau Claire, Wisc.)
  • Country Thunder Wisconsin 2024 (July 18 - 21 in Twin Lakes, Wisc.)
  • FloydFest (July 24 - 28 in Check, Va.)
  • Headwaters Country Jam (July 25 - 27 in Three Forks, Mont.)
  • WE Fest (Aug. 1 - 3 in Detroit Lakes, Minn.)
  • Watershed (Aug. 2 - 4 in George, Wash.)
  • Voices of America Country Music Fest (Aug. 9 - 11 in West Chester, Ohio)
  • TidalWave (Aug. 9 - 11 in Atlantic City Beach, NJ)
  • Live at the Station (Oct. 11 - 12 in College Station, Texas)
  • Country Thunder Florida (Oct. 18 - 20 in Kissimmee, Fla.)
  • GoldenSky Festival (Oct. 18 - 20 in Sacramento, Cal.)

READ MORE: 15 Best Country Albums of 2023

Lists

2024 Country Music Tours: A Complete Guide

Music

Must-See Country Music Festivals During the Back Half of 2023

Music

Every Can't-Miss Country Music Tour Scheduled for 2023

Lists

The Top Ongoing Country Tours of 2022

 