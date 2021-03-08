Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris + Mickey Guyton Announced as Grammy Performers

Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and first time performer Mickey Guyton will represent country music on the grand stage of the Grammys.

The trio headline a list that also includes Americana greats Brandi Carlile and Brittany Howard and psychedelic soul band Black Pumas.

Additional performers include Taylor Swift, who's up for six awards, including Album of the Year (Folklore) and Song of the Year ("Cardigan"). She'll be joined by such popular acts as BTS, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Bad Bunny, Haim, Harry Styles, Chris Martin and John Mayer.

Lambert's "Bluebird" is up for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song, with Wildcard in the running for Best Country Album. Morris picked up the 11th Grammy nomination of her career (Best Country Song for "The Bones"), while Guyton's a first-time nominee (Best Country Solo Performance for "Black Like Me").

Noteworthy nominees not advertised as performers include Beyonce, who's up for nine awards, including two Record of the Year nominees: "Black Parade" and Megan Thee Stallion duet "Savage."

Five stages (four for Grammy performances and one for presenters) will spread out the long list of Grammy performers, as will a handful of pre-taped performances.

Per the Recording Academy's website, Music's Biggest Night will honor America's independent music venues, with day-to-day workers impacted by the pandemic presenting categories. Those workers will represent the Troubadour (Los Angeles), the Hotel Cafe (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City) and the Station Inn (Nashville).

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards air from the Staples Center this Sunday (March 14) at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. This year's telecast will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

