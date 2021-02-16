2021 Academy of Country Music Awards to be Held in Nashville

The 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards will be held in Nashville, Tenn. for the second year in a row. The program will be broadcast live from three Music City locations: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe on Sunday, April 18 starting at 7 p.m. CT.

"We're thrilled to return to Music City's most iconic venues as we come together on April 18th to celebrate the best in Country Music, back in our normal awards cycle," Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said. "A huge thank you to the city of Nashville, Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe for welcoming us back to Nashville, where we can look out for the safety of our artists while shining a spotlight on this vibrant city after a tough 2020."

The ACM Awards were also held in Nashville last year, marking the first time the award show was held in Music City. The 2020 awards show was postponed from April to September due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The Academy of Country music will follow safety guidelines set forth by national, state and local health officials.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACM Awards were held in Los Angeles, California and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Last year's ACM ceremony featured performances by Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton and more. Both Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett were named Entertainer of the Year (in a tie) at last year's ceremony, while Maren Morris took home the award for Female Artist of the Year and Luke Combs won Male Artist of the Year.

