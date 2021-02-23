Emmy award-winning actor, comedian and social media star Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace, Call Me Kat) is teaming up with country and Americana aritsts for his forthcoming debut album of Southern gospel hymns, Company's Comin'. Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Katie Pruitt and more are featured on the album, which will be released on April 2.

Jordan, who has over 5 million followers on Instagram, has become a social media favorite over the past year for his endearing videos, including a regular "Sunday Mornin' Hymn Singin'" series on social media.

The first single from Company's Comin,' produced by Travis Howard and Danny Myrick, is "Angel Band," featuring Brandi Carlile. "Angel Band" was previously recorded by Emmylou Harris and the Stanley Brothers.

"My dear friend Travis Howard and I would get together on Sundays to sing these old hymns just because we loved them," Jordan said in a statement. "Somewhere along the way, my business partner, Mike Lotus, took a real interest in what we were doing and started looking up and learning about every old Baptist hymn he could find. I think he realized, like we did, that the songs held something brilliant about the human condition and were a deep comfort to anyone who heard them, religious or not. He started posting our performances online, and the response was just incredible."

The 65-year-old East Tennessee native has starred on Will & Grace as Beverly Leslie as well as The Cool Kids, American Horror Story, Sordid Lives, Hearts Afire and more.

Jordan is currently starring on the comedy series Call Me Kat.

Jordan will release his new Apple Music Country show, Hunker Down With Leslie Jordan, on Feb. 28.

Jordan's memoir How Y'all Doing? Misadventures and Mischief From a Life Well Lived is due out this April.