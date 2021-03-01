Taylor Swift Responds to Netflix Show's 'Deeply Sexist Joke' About Her

Grammy-winning music superstar Taylor Swift has responded to a joke made on the new Netflix series Ginny and Georgia. In one episode of the Netflix original series, which was recently added to the streaming platform, a character says "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

On Monday, March 1, Swift tweeted a screenshot of the episode, adding "Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse sh-t as FuNny."

Swift aslo made reference to the 2019 Netflx documentary Miss Americana, which centers on Swift's life and career. In the documentary, Swift discusses the media's focus on her dating history and personal life. The documentary premiered on Netflix last year.

"Also @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you," Swift wrote. "Happy Women's History Month I guess."

Netflix has yet to respond to Swift.

Over the weekend, many Swift fans took to social media to call out the jokes about the "Shake it Off" singer. Fans also referenced a joke made on Degrassi: The Next Class in which a character says "Taylor Swift made an entire career off her exes."

"Respect Taylor Swift" began trending on the social media platform.

Swift recently announced she's re-recorded her sophomore album Fearless. The new version of the album includes "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" and six never-before-heard songs from the vault.

"I've now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only the songs that made the album but the songs that almost made it," Swift explained on Good Morning America. "The full picture."

'Love Story (Taylor's Version)," an update of her 2008 single, marks the first time Swift has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, making Swift the first artist since Dolly Parton to have two versions of one song reach No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart. (Parton scored a No. 1 with "I Will Always Love You" in 1974 and again with another version in 1982.)

Ginny & Georgia stars Antonia Gentry as 15-year old Ginny Miller and Brianne Howey, who stars as her mother, Georgia Miller. The series focuses on a family, including Ginny's little brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca), who has spent years on the run and their attempt to settle down for a normal life in a picturesque New England town in Massachusetts.