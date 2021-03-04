Miranda Lambert Announces New Album 'The Marfa Tapes' With Jack Ingram and Jon Randall

Miranda Lambert returned to her homestate of Texas for inspiration for her forthcoming album The Marfa Tapes, a collaboration with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. The album will be released on May 7th.

The album names comes from the West Texas town of Marfa, where it was recorded.

Lambert will release the first song from the album, "In His Arms," on March 4 at 11 p.m. CT.

"They're raw," the singer-songwriter said of the songs on the album in a post on social media. "We wanted you to feel like you were sitting right there with us."

Announcing The Marfa Tapes. A project by @JackIngram, @JonRandallMusic & me. Recorded in Marfa, TX. They’re raw. We wanted you to feel like you were sitting right there with us.

First song “In His Arms” out at 11pm CT.

Album out May 7.

Preorder here: https://t.co/jDE5LOA1NW pic.twitter.com/Iv3EjQBWrT — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) March 4, 2021

Read More: Miranda Lambert Will Be the First Female Country Star to Have Her Name on a Downtown Nashville Bar

Lambert has previously collaborated with Ingram and Randall on fan favorites "Tin Man" from 2016's The Weight of These Wings and "Tequila Does" from 2019's Wildcard.

Ingram released his self-titled debut album in 1995. His 2005 single "Wherever You Are," from his Live: Wherever You Are album, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Dallas-native Randall is a Grammy-award winning producer, songwriter and musician. He co-wrote "Whiskey Lullaby," which was recorded by Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss, and has written songs for Reba McEntire, Emmylou Harris, Scotty McCreery, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley and more.

In addition to the new album, Lambert has another project on the way. With the launch of her upcoming Nashville venue, Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa, she'll become the first solo female country artist with a branded restaurant and bar on Nashville's Lower Broadway.

Lambert is nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards. She's also nominated for Single of the Year and Song of the Year for "Bluebird."

The "Settling Down" singer is set to play three shows at the legendary "World's Largest Honkytonk," Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, Texas. The shows, set for April 22, 23 and 24, are Lambert's first since the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic shut down venues in March of 2020.

Lambert recently released "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," a duet with Elle King.