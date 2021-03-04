Downtown Nashville is now home to a string of bars branded with the names of country stars. Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge, Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, Blake Shelton's Ole Red and Jason Aldean's Kitchen and Rooftop Bar are just a few of the hotspots tourists flock to on Broadway. Now, Miranda Lambert will become the first female country star to have her own downtown Nashville bar.

According to the Nashville Business Journal, Lambert's bar and restaurant will be called Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa and will be located at 308 Broadway. The venue will be part of the TC Restaurant Group, which includes Aldean's Kitchen and Rooftop Bar, Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink, FGL House, Tequila Cowboy, Wanna B's Karaoke Bar, Luigi's City Pizza, Sun Diner, and It's a Nashville Thing, Y'all Gift Shop.

"In true Miranda Lambert fashion, the two-time Grammy Award winning artist will make history in 2021 by partnering with TC Restaurant Group to become the first female country star to have a bar and restaurant on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee," TC Restaurant Group said in a statement to the Business Journal. "TC Restaurant Group and Miranda Lambert are excited to release more details in the coming week."

The Nashville Business Journal reports that the building is undergoing interior renovations to the existing bar and restaurant space. The newest edition to Music City's entertainment strip is 17,400-square-feet and will include a mezzanine and upgraded "bar areas and finishes."

The "Bluebird" and "Dark Bars" singer released her most recent album, Wildcard, in 2019. Earlier this month, Lambert released "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," a collaboration with Elle King.

The Texas native is nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards. She's also nominated for Single of the Year and Song of the Year for "Bluebird."

Lambert is set to play three shows at the legendary "World's Largest Honkytonk," Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, Texas. The shows, set for April 22, 23 and 24, are Lambert's first since the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic shut down venues in March.