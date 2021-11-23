Grammy Awards 2022: Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton + More Earn Nominations

The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards were announced on Nov. 23. Several artists, including CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce, took part in announcing the nominees.
Country stars Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert were among those nominated, with both Stapleton and Guyton earning nominations in the Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album categories.
Kacey Musgraves, who recently made headlines after the Recording Academy reportedly deemed her album star crossed ineligible for the country album category, earned nominations for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for "Camera Roll"
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram earned a nomination for Best Country Album for The Marfa Tapes. Lambert is also nominated for Best Country Duo/ Group performance for her Elle King collaboration "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)."
Country singer Jimmie Allen is nominated for Best New Artist.
Read on for a roundup of country and Americana Grammy nominations and see the full list of nominees here.
2022 Grammy Nominations
Best Country Solo Performance
"Forever After All," Luke Combs
"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton
"All I Do Is Drive," Jason Isbell
"Camera Roll," Kacey Musgraves
"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/ Group Performance
"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
"Younger Me," Brothers Osborne
"Glad You Exist," Dan + Shay
"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song
"Better Than We Found It," Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
"Camera Roll," Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves and Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
"Cold," Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
"Country Again" by Thomas Rhett (Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley and Thomas Rhett)
"Fancy Like" by Walker Hayes (Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins and Shane Stevens)
"Remember Her Name" by Mickey Guyton (Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram and Parker Welling
Best Country Album
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram
The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton
Best American Roots Performance
"Cry," Jon Batiste
"Love and Regret," Billy Strings
"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free," The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck
"Same Devil," Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carile
"Nightflyer," Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
"Avalon," Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi
"Call Me a Fool," Valerie June feat. Carla Thomas
"Cry," Jon Batiste
"Diamond Studded Shoes," Yola
"Nightflyer," Allison Russell
Best Americana Album
Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band
Native Sons, Los Lobos
Outside Child, Allison Russell
Stand For Myself, Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
Renewal, Billy Strings
My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck
A Tribute To Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters
"Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent
Best Traditional Blues Album
100 Years of Blues, Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler's Blues, Blues Traveler
I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside
Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis
Take Me Back, Kim Wilson
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Delta Kream, The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown
Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up, Steve Cropper
662, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Best Folk Album
One Night Lonely [Live], Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History, Tyler Childers
Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham
They're Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Live in New Orleans!, Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul
My People, Cha Wa
Corey Ledet Zydeco, Corey Ledet Zydeco
Kau Ka Pe'a, Kalani Pe'a
Record of the Year
"I Still Have Faith in You," Abba
"Freedom," Jon Batiste
"I Get a Kick Out of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Peaches," Justin Bieber
"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile
"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat feat. SZA
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish
"Montero," Lil Nas X
"Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo
"Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic
Album of the Year
We Are, Jon Batiste
Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Back of My Mind, H.E.R.
Montero, Lil Nas X
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore, Taylor Swift
Donda, Kanye West
Song of the Year
"Bad Habits," Fred Gibson, Johnny Mcdaid and Ed Sheeran, Songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
"A Beautiful Noise," Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters, Songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)
"Drivers License," Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, Songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
"Fight for You," Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, Songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish O'connell and Finneas O'connell, Songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"Kiss Me More," Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell Ii, Solána Rowe and David Sprecher, Songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring Sza)
"Leave the Door Open," Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Bruno Mars, Songwriters (Silk Sonic)
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo, Songwriters (Lil Nas X)
"Peaches," Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman Aand Keavan Yazdani, Songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon)
"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, Songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie