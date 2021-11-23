Grammy Awards 2022: Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton + More Earn Nominations

The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards were announced on Nov. 23. Several artists, including CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce, took part in announcing the nominees.

Country stars Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert were among those nominated, with both Stapleton and Guyton earning nominations in the Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album categories.

Kacey Musgraves, who recently made headlines after the Recording Academy reportedly deemed her album star crossed ineligible for the country album category, earned nominations for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for "Camera Roll"

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram earned a nomination for Best Country Album for The Marfa Tapes. Lambert is also nominated for Best Country Duo/ Group performance for her Elle King collaboration "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)."

Country singer Jimmie Allen is nominated for Best New Artist.

Read More: Brandi Carlile 'Disappointed' Grammys Moved 'Right on Time' to Pop Category

Read on for a roundup of country and Americana Grammy nominations and see the full list of nominees here.

2022 Grammy Nominations

Best Country Solo Performance

"Forever After All," Luke Combs

"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton

"All I Do Is Drive," Jason Isbell

"Camera Roll," Kacey Musgraves

"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/ Group Performance

"If I Didn't Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

"Younger Me," Brothers Osborne

"Glad You Exist," Dan + Shay

"Chasing After You," Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

"Better Than We Found It," Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"Camera Roll," Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves and Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

"Cold," Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

"Country Again" by Thomas Rhett (Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley and Thomas Rhett)

"Fancy Like" by Walker Hayes (Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins and Shane Stevens)

"Remember Her Name" by Mickey Guyton (Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram and Parker Welling

Best Country Album

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name, Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Best American Roots Performance

"Cry," Jon Batiste

"Love and Regret," Billy Strings

"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free," The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck

"Same Devil," Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carile

"Nightflyer," Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

"Avalon," Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi

"Call Me a Fool," Valerie June feat. Carla Thomas

"Cry," Jon Batiste

"Diamond Studded Shoes," Yola

"Nightflyer," Allison Russell

Best Americana Album

Downhill From Everywhere, Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band

Native Sons, Los Lobos

Outside Child, Allison Russell

Stand For Myself, Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

Renewal, Billy Strings

My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck

A Tribute To Bill Monroe, The Infamous Stringdusters

"Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See, Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

100 Years of Blues, Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler's Blues, Blues Traveler

I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside

Be Ready When I Call You, Guy Davis

Take Me Back, Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Delta Kream, The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown

Royal Tea, Joe Bonamassa

Uncivil War, Shemekia Copeland

Fire It Up, Steve Cropper

662, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Best Folk Album

One Night Lonely [Live], Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History, Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition), Madison Cunningham

They're Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron Suite, Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album Live in New Orleans!, Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul

Bloodstains & Teardrops, Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

My People, Cha Wa Corey Ledet Zydeco, Corey Ledet Zydeco Kau Ka Pe'a, Kalani Pe'a

Record of the Year

"I Still Have Faith in You," Abba

"Freedom," Jon Batiste

"I Get a Kick Out of You," Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches," Justin Bieber

"Right on Time," Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat feat. SZA

"Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish

"Montero," Lil Nas X

"Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave the Door Open," Silk Sonic

Album of the Year

We Are, Jon Batiste

Love For Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind, H.E.R.

Montero, Lil Nas X

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore, Taylor Swift

Donda, Kanye West

Song of the Year

"Bad Habits," Fred Gibson, Johnny Mcdaid and Ed Sheeran, Songwriters (Ed Sheeran) "A Beautiful Noise," Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters, Songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile) "Drivers License," Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, Songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo) "Fight for You," Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, Songwriters (H.E.R.) "Happier Than Ever," Billie Eilish O'connell and Finneas O'connell, Songwriters (Billie Eilish) "Kiss Me More," Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell Ii, Solána Rowe and David Sprecher, Songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring Sza) "Leave the Door Open," Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Bruno Mars, Songwriters (Silk Sonic)

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo, Songwriters (Lil Nas X) "Peaches," Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman Aand Keavan Yazdani, Songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon) "Right on Time," Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, Songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie