Carrie Underwood Unveils 'Ghost Story' Single, Teases New Album

Carrie Underwood's recent hints that there might be new music on the way culminated on Monday (March 14) with a social media post that's equal parts direct and vague: "Coming Friday, March 18." A day later, she added a song title, "Ghost Story," plus 10 seconds of an intro that's reminiscent of 2012's "Two Black Cadillacs."

Friday brought the full three minutes and one second of "Ghost Story," which Underwood describes in a press release as "a different take on a revenge song, which is something I love to sing about. Instead of smashing headlights, this scorned lover is letting her ex know that she will continue to haunt him no matter how hard he tries to forget her."

Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia wrote the chilling tale of revenge as a long game, which was co-produced by Garcia and Underwood.

It's an all-star lineup of Underwood collaborators. Garcia co-produced Cry Pretty and My Savior with Underwood, while Kear ("Before He Cheats," "Blown Away") and Lindsey ("Jesus, Take the Wheel," "Church Bells") co-wrote several of the American Idol winner's best-loved hits.

"I loved obviously the lyrics, but there was also just something super cool about the music," Underwood told Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen. "And I feel like the chord changes and just kind of the musicality of it. It just didn't sound like anything else that's on the radio right now. And I feel like it was a great first choice first single, because I feel like it's enough of hopefully what people like about me. There's some drama. It's a cinematic song. It's a great story song. It's kind of this little revenge kind of song and there's just something kind of epic about it. So I just felt like it was a great song and then getting in the studio and singing it myself, it was just like, ah, this just feels good."

No details about a new album made the press release, which instead focuses on the single and the March 23 return of Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency. However, Underwood did discuss her "next project" with Bannen.

"I feel like overall, just this next project is... It's fun," Underwood said. "It's a lot of fun. We covered a lot of ground making it and just kind of went into the whole project of let's just have fun and make music we love and see what happened. And I got to write a lot. I got to co-produce again with David Garcia, which is just so much fun getting able to be there from the ground up and really make more musical decision. Yeah, it's a lot of fun and I feel like people are going to hear everything and just going to get some warm fuzzies and just, I don't know, hopefully it'll just make people happy to listen to. It's a very like sing into your hairbrush, in your house, in your room kind of album, which I think it's going to translate well. I think people are going to like it."

Underwood's prior musical output since the Sept. 2018 release of Cry Pretty (her first country album for Capitol Records Nashville) brought us Christmas (My Gift) and gospel albums (My Savior) as well as chart-topping and ACM Single of the Year-winning Jason Aldean duet "If I Didn't Love You."

The Underwood co-produced album Cry Pretty brought us four Top 15 country airplay hits: the title track, "Love Wins," "Southbound" and "Drinking Alone." It was preceded in the Oklahoma-born superstar's album discography by Some Hearts (2005), Carnival Ride (2007), Play On (2009), Blown Away (2012) and Storyteller (2015). All six albums topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and reached no lower than No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

This story originally ran on March 14, 2021. It was updated on March 18 at 9:24 AM CST.

