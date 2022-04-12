2022 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood Levitates in the Air While Performing 'Ghost Story'

Carrie Underwood literally soared high with her performance of "Ghost Story" at the CMT Music Awards. The 39-year-old wowed the crowd, leaving them speechless wearing a purple glitter bodysuit with a cape. The country singer began her performance on the ground, as some aerial artists began descending from the ceiling around the singer, performing several acrobatic moves.

As smoke emerges on stage, two silk fabric sheets fall behind Underwood as she grabs on to them pulling herself up into thin air. The Grammy winner hooked her arms, gracefully falling back, all while singing! Talk about powerful vocal cords and talent! Underwood finished her act balancing horizontally, almost upside down belting out her final note.

Speaking with Entertainment News about her performance, the Nashville singer noted, "Well, we have these incredible aerialists and dancers in our show in Vegas, Reflection, and they were so inspiring. I was like, 'I wonder if I could do that?' And I have the song 'Ghost Story,' and I felt like, well, if there's a song to try it on, it's this one."

The American Idol alumn continued, "So I worked with our director and choreographer... and we had a couple sessions, and I was like, 'Hey! I'm not too bad! I think it'd be great to learn more and and incorporate stuff, even just for fun." The performance was pre-recorded at the Resorts World Theater, which is the home of her Las Vegas Residency.

The night was defiantly eventful for the country music star, as she took two trophies, including one for Video of the Year for "If I Didn't Love You" with Jason Aldean. Taking to Instagram to celebrate, she stated, "What an incredible night at the @cmt Awards! Thank you, fans, for all the support and for always showing up for us! These belong to you! Thank you, @jasonaldean for asking me to sing this amazing song with you and to all his fans for all the ❤️! I'm forever grateful to you all! #CMTAwards #If I Didn't Love You #ICanFly."

Proving how much of a superstar she is, Underwood is the most awarded country artist in the history of the CMT Awards with 25 under her belt. Last year she also won Video of the Year for her duet with John Legend, "Hallelujah."

Other country music performers included Cody Johnson, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, The Judds, Walker Hayes, Riley Green, Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, ZZ Top, Black Pumas, Mickey Guyton, Monica, and more.

