Carrie Underwood Through the Years: Look Back at Her Milestones in Photos

Born on March 10, 1983, Carrie Underwood rose to fame after winning the fourth season of American Idol. Since her debut album, Some Hearts, in 2005, Underwood has won 7 Grammys, 9 Country Music Association Awards, and has sold more than 70 million records worldwide. Celebrate her birthday and read on to see milestone photos of one of the most successful female country singers of all time.

2005: Wins Fourth Season of American Idol

Carrie Underwood was born on March 10, 1983 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. At the age of 14 she auditioned for Capitol Records and almost scored a contract, but management changed and the deal fell through. She almost abandoned her dream of becoming a country singer after high school until she auditioned and was accepted on the fourth season of American Idol. On May 25, 2005, she won American Idol and her career hasn't slowed down yet.

2006: Wins Three Grammys for Debut Album, Some Hearts

Underwood's 2005 debut album, Some Hearts, includes the hits "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "Before He Cheats" and became the best-selling solo female debut album in the country music history. During the 2006 Grammy Awards, she walked away with three Grammys, including Best New Artist. The same year, she also took home the coveted Female Vocalist of the Year CMA Award.

2008: Inducted into the Grand Ole Opry

On May 10, 2008, Underwood was officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by fellow Opry member Garth Brooks. The same year, Priscilla Presley asked Underwood to do a posthumous duet, "I'll Be Home for Christmas," with Elvis Presley. Underwood said she "couldn't say 'no'" and recorded the track for the Elvis album Christmas Duets.

2010: Marries Husband Mike Fisher

Underwood married NHL player Mike Fisher on July 10, 2010 in Georgia. They have two sons together, born in 2015 and 2019. The same year she got married, Underwood won a Best Country Collaboration with Vocals Grammy for her song "I Told You So" with Randy Travis. In 2011, Underwood made her film debut in Soul Surfer as a church youth leader who helps Bethany Hamilton recover from a shark attack.

2012: Embarks On Blown Away Tour

In 2012, Underwood embarked on a world tour to support her fourth album, Blown Away, which includes the hit title track and "Good Girl." Hunter Hayes opened for Underwood during the North American leg of the tour and is seen here performing onstage with her in Nashville. In 2013, Underwood won her sixth Grammy, for Best Country Solo Performance, for "Blown Away."

2018: Hosts the CMA Awards with Brad Paisley

In 2018, Underwood recorded her first pop song, "The Champion," with Ludacris to be used as the opening theme song for Super Bowl LII. The same year, she and Brad Paisley hosted the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards, during which she won her fifth CMA for Female Vocalist of the Year.

2020: Releases First Book and First Christmas Album

In March 2020, Underwood released her first book, Find Your Path, and embarked on a book tour. Later that year she released her first Christmas album, My Gift. Her first gospel album (and eighth studio album), My Savior, was released in 2021. That same year, she also appeared as herself on an episode of Cobra Kai. Can we all agree that Underwood -- one of the most successful American Idol winners of all time --is the gift that keeps on giving?

