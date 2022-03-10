 
"American Idol" Season 4 - Top 24 Semifinalist, Carrie Underwood, 21, Checotah, Oklahoma (Photo by Ray Mickshaw/WireImage)/ Carrie Underwood, winner of the Single of the Year award for 'If I Didn’t Love You', poses in the press room during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Carrie Underwood Through the Years: Look Back at Her Milestones in Photos

Born on March 10, 1983, Carrie Underwood rose to fame after winning the fourth season of American Idol. Since her debut album, Some Hearts, in 2005, Underwood has won 7 Grammys, 9 Country Music Association Awards, and has sold more than 70 million records worldwide. Celebrate her birthday and read on to see milestone photos of one of the most successful female country singers of all time.

2005: Wins Fourth Season of American Idol

Carrie Underwood

"American Idol" Season 4 - Top 7 Finalist, Carrie Underwood, 21, from Checotah, Oklahoma (Photo by Ray Mickshaw/WireImage)

Carrie Underwood was born on March 10, 1983 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. At the age of 14 she auditioned for Capitol Records and almost scored a contract, but management changed and the deal fell through. She almost abandoned her dream of becoming a country singer after high school until she auditioned and was accepted on the fourth season of American Idol. On May 25, 2005, she won American Idol and her career hasn't slowed down yet.

2006: Wins Three Grammys for Debut Album, Some Hearts

Carrie Underwood 2006

Carrie Underwood during 2006 Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party - Arrivals at Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage for J Records)

Underwood's 2005 debut album, Some Hearts, includes the hits "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "Before He Cheats" and became the best-selling solo female debut album in the country music history. During the 2006 Grammy Awards, she walked away with three Grammys, including Best New Artist. The same year, she also took home the coveted Female Vocalist of the Year CMA Award.

2008: Inducted into the Grand Ole Opry

Carrie Underwood Inducted as Newest Member of The Grand Ole Opry by Fellow Opry Member Garth Brooks

Carrie Underwood is inducted as the newest member of The Grand Ole Opry by fellow Opry member Garth Brooks. Brooks presented Underwood with The Opry Members Award.  (Rick Diamond/Staff)

On May 10, 2008, Underwood was officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by fellow Opry member Garth Brooks. The same year, Priscilla Presley asked Underwood to do a posthumous duet, "I'll Be Home for Christmas," with Elvis Presley. Underwood said she "couldn't say 'no'" and recorded the track for the Elvis album Christmas Duets.

2010: Marries Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher 2010

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood attend the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Underwood married NHL player Mike Fisher on July 10, 2010 in Georgia. They have two sons together, born in 2015 and 2019. The same year she got married, Underwood won a Best Country Collaboration with Vocals Grammy for her song "I Told You So" with Randy Travis. In 2011, Underwood made her film debut in Soul Surfer as a church youth leader who helps Bethany Hamilton recover from a shark attack.

2012: Embarks On Blown Away Tour

Carrie Underwood With Hunter Hayes In Concert

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 23: Carrie Underwood brings her "BLOWN AWAY" tour to the Bridgestone Arena on September 23, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

In 2012, Underwood embarked on a world tour to support her fourth album, Blown Away, which includes the hit title track and "Good Girl." Hunter Hayes opened for Underwood during the North American leg of the tour and is seen here performing onstage with her in Nashville. In 2013, Underwood won her sixth Grammy, for Best Country Solo Performance, for "Blown Away."

2018: Hosts the CMA Awards with Brad Paisley

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage,)

In 2018, Underwood recorded her first pop song, "The Champion," with Ludacris to be used as the opening theme song for Super Bowl LII. The same year, she and Brad Paisley hosted the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards, during which she won her fifth CMA for Female Vocalist of the Year.

2020: Releases First Book and First Christmas Album

Carrie Underwood Christmas 2020

In this screengrab released on December 19th Carrie Underwood performs during Global Citizen Prize Awards Special Honoring Changemakers In 2020 Shaping The World We Want on December 19, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

In March 2020, Underwood released her first book, Find Your Path, and embarked on a book tour. Later that year she released her first Christmas album, My Gift. Her first gospel album (and eighth studio album), My Savior, was released in 2021. That same year, she also appeared as herself on an episode of Cobra Kai. Can we all agree that Underwood -- one of the most successful American Idol winners of all time --is the gift that keeps on giving?

