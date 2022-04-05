Country duo Brothers Osborne won their first Grammy award during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday, April 3. The win was particularly meaningful for the sibling duo. The brothers took home the award for Best Country Duo/ Group Performance for their song "Younger Me," which was written about TJ Osborne's experience after publicly coming out as gay last year.

TJ Osborne's voice cracked as he explained the story behind the song during the duo's acceptance speech.

"It was written in response to me coming out. I never thought that I'd be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality," TJ Osborne said. "And I certainly never thought I'd be here on this stage accepting a Grammy after having done something I felt like was going to be life-changing in potentially a very negative way."

TJ reflected on how his life has changed since last year and gave a shout out to his boyfriend, Abi Ventura.

Advertisement

"Here I am tonight not only accepting this Grammy Award with my brother, whom I love so much, but I'm here with a man who I love and who loves me back," he said. "I don't know what I did to be so lucky."

Nodding to the title of their now Grammy-winning song "Younger Me," John Osborne looked back on his own younger self.

"I want to thank my little brother for always being great," John said. "This is a song called 'Younger Me,' and I think if I want to thank somebody I want to thank my younger self for just pursuing this. We all have a younger self in us - thank them because they got you here and take care of that person."

The duo closed out the Grammy awards with an electrifying performance of their song "Dead Man's Curve."

Advertisement

Related Videos