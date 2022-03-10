CMT announced that country superstar Kelsea Ballerini will be co-hosting the upcoming CMT Music Awards alongside actor Anthony Mackie. The awards show, which is the only entirely fan-voted event in country music, will be airing live from Nashville on Monday, April 11 (8:00-11:00 PM LIVE ET/delayed PT). The show will be available live on CBS or you can live stream from Paramount+.

Mackie is best known for playing Captain America's pal Sam Wilson (The Falcon) in the Marvel Universe films as well as his recent Disney Plus series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This will be Ballerini's second consecutive year hosting the CMT Music Awards and Mackie's first time. Last year he presented the Video of the Year award to Carrie Underwood and John Legend for "Hallelujah." More information on nominations, presenters and performers will be revealed in the coming weeks with the official list of nominees announced on March 16.

"We couldn't pass up the opportunity to pair one of the biggest names in country music with one of the world's most electrifying superheroes to host our biggest CMT MUSIC AWARDS ever," shared Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram, Executive Producers, CMT MUSIC AWARDS.

"Kelsea and Anthony are each wildly successful in their own right and combined, bring mega star power that transcends the worlds of music, film and pop culture with a supersized fan base. We know this dynamic duo is the perfect pairing to bring our show to the next level as we reach our largest global audience ever LIVE on CBS."

Ballerini shared, "I'm thrilled to be returning as host at this year's CMT Awards with Anthony Mackie! This award show is always a special one, as it revolves around the fans and celebrates their favorite artists. This year is especially cool to be a part of as CMT grows into a network spot and expands for even more fans to get involved. It's going to be a big one and I can't wait!"

"I had the pleasure of presenting at last year's CMT Music Awards and received the warmest welcome from the country music community and the city of Nashville," Mackie said. "I can't wait to get back to Music City to co-host this year's awards with the amazing Kelsea Ballerini."

CMT also plans to air CMT MUSIC AWARDS EXTENDED CUT with an added 30 minutes of new performances and extra bonus content on Friday, April 15th (8:00-11:30 PM ET).

