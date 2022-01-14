These 10 Country Acts Have Never Won a Grammy Award

The Grammy Awards have been kind to multiple country artists over time, as seen in the trophy cases of Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, Vince Gill and others. Likewise, there's a long list of superstars who've never taken home a trophy for one of the country categories, much less etched their name in music industry history by winning an all-genre Big Four awards (Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist).

Read on for 10 well-known country acts that are still waiting to get their flowers now from the Recording Academy.

Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean has a respectable five career nominations, including three from 2012, and zero wins. His continued drought raises speculation that Grammy voters steered clear of so-called "bro-country" artists throughout the past decade.

Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley seems like the type of storyteller who could join Miranda Lambert and others as a radio-friendly country star with Grammy cred. So far, he's 0-for-14.

Brothers Osborne

The Grammys love Brothers Osborne, considering the duo's been nominated for at least one award for seven years running. Still, the siblings have yet to have their names called on music's biggest night.

Luke Bryan

Amid years of commercial success that's landed him shelves-full of industry awards, Luke Bryan has the dubious distinction of being a pop culture fixture without a single Grammy nomination.

Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney's chart success dates back to 1995 and shows no signs of stopping. His first Grammy nomination came nearly a decade later, and Chesney's yet to take home a trophy in five tries.

Eric Church

Though he fits in the same wheelhouse as Chris Stapleton and other Grammy-endorsed storytellers, Chief's 0-for-9 as a Grammy nominee.

Patsy Cline

In all likelihood, an icon the caliber of Patsy Cline is only listed here because of timing. Cline died in a 1963 plane crash. The Grammy Awards debuted less than four years prior, and Best Country & Western Recording was the lone country category at the first six Grammy Award presentations. (In 1995, Cline recieved a posthumous Lifetime Achievment Award from the Recording Academy.)

Florida Georgia Line

Despite the duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley's commercial success over the past decade, the group's only been nominated once for a Grammy (Best Country Duo/Group Performance (2018) for Bebe Rexha collaboration "Meant to Be").

Martina McBride

Martina McBride's first nomination (Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "Independence Day") dates all the way back to 1994. Thirteen nominations later, she ranks up there with Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg and others on the list of famous artists with multiple Grammy nominations and zero wins.

Blake Shelton

Critically-acclaimed singles (such as recent nominee "God's Country") and crossover success have yet to equal Recording Academy recognition for one of Nashville's top 21st century stars.

