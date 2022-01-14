Lists

These 10 Country Acts Have Never Won a Grammy Award

The Grammy Awards have been kind to multiple country artists over time, as seen in the trophy cases of Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, Vince Gill and others. Likewise, there's a long list of superstars who've never taken home a trophy for one of the country categories, much less etched their name in music industry history by winning an all-genre Big Four awards (Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist).

Read on for 10 well-known country acts that are still waiting to get their flowers now from the Recording Academy.

Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean attends SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series on November 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Aldean attends SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series on November 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for SiriusXM and Pandora)

Jason Aldean has a respectable five career nominations, including three from 2012, and zero wins. His continued drought raises speculation that Grammy voters steered clear of so-called "bro-country" artists throughout the past decade.

Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley toasts an audience member during a live performance.
Dierks Bentley performs at DTE Energy Music Theater during his "Beers On Me" tour on October 07, 2021 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Dierks Bentley seems like the type of storyteller who could join Miranda Lambert and others as a radio-friendly country star with Grammy cred. So far, he's 0-for-14.

Brothers Osborne

Brothers Osborne perform onstage at Ascend Amphitheater on September 16, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
John Osborne and T.J Osborne of Brothers Osborne perform onstage at Ascend Amphitheater on September 16, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

The Grammys love Brothers Osborne, considering the duo's been nominated for at least one award for seven years running. Still, the siblings have yet to have their names called on music's biggest night.

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan hosts the 2021 CMA awards.
Luke Bryan performs during the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Amid years of commercial success that's landed him shelves-full of industry awards, Luke Bryan has the dubious distinction of being a pop culture fixture without a single Grammy nomination.

Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney hoists a pair of custom Georgia license plates, reading "No Shoez" and "Nat1on"
Kenny Chesney performs in concert during "Trip Around The Sun" tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 26, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Kenny Chesney's chart success dates back to 1995 and shows no signs of stopping. His first Grammy nomination came nearly a decade later, and Chesney's yet to take home a trophy in five tries.

Eric Church

Eric Church performs during the 2021 CMA Awards.
Eric Church performs during the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Though he fits in the same wheelhouse as Chris Stapleton and other Grammy-endorsed storytellers, Chief's 0-for-9 as a Grammy nominee.

Patsy Cline

Patsy Cline poses for a press shot.
Photo of Patsy Cline Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In all likelihood, an icon the caliber of Patsy Cline is only listed here because of timing. Cline died in a 1963 plane crash. The Grammy Awards debuted less than four years prior, and Best Country & Western Recording was the lone country category at the first six Grammy Award presentations. (In 1995, Cline recieved a posthumous Lifetime Achievment Award from the Recording Academy.)

Florida Georgia Line

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival.
(L-R) Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 17, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images)

Despite the duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley's commercial success over the past decade, the group's only been nominated once for a Grammy (Best Country Duo/Group Performance (2018) for Bebe Rexha collaboration "Meant to Be").

Martina McBride

Martina McBride poses on the CMA red carpet.
Martina McBride attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage,)

Martina McBride's first nomination (Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "Independence Day") dates all the way back to 1994. Thirteen nominations later, she ranks up there with Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg and others on the list of famous artists with multiple Grammy nominations and zero wins.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival.
Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One at Frank Irwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Critically-acclaimed singles (such as recent nominee "God's Country") and crossover success have yet to equal Recording Academy recognition for one of Nashville's top 21st century stars.

