25 Rising Country and Americana Stars to Watch in 2024

Austin Snell
A year after leaving the U.S. Air Force, Austin Snell made a pivotal decision to pursue his passion for music, forgoing his first day at Amazon for a career-defining meeting with River House Artists and Warner Music Nashville. Now, with his debut EP Muddy Water Rockstar and a recent headlining tour under his belt, Snell's blend of "grunge country" is captivating audiences. His latest single, "Get There First," follows the successful launch of "Excuse the Mess" and a cover of Cassadee Pope's "Wasting All These Tears," combining for nearly 25 million streams. Snell's upcoming plans include joining Jason Aldean's Highway Desperado Tour and marking his first festival appearances.
— Alex Buscemi
HunterGirl
HunterGirl's ascent in the country music realm was amplified when she secured a platinum ticket on "American Idol" Season 20 and finished as the runner-up. Her newfound fame led to a record deal with BBR Music Group and a slew of new music, including the singles "Red Bird" and "Hometown Out of Me," and her EP One Day. Her debut single, "Ain't About You," received acclaim as the most-added track on radio, making her the first solo female country artist to write her debut radio single alone. Next up for the burgeoning talent, HunterGirl has performances alongside country greats such as Luke Bryan and Luke Combs.
— Alex Buscemi
The Castellows
The Castellows — comprising sisters Ellie, Powell and Lily — have seen their popularity surge since posting covers on social media in 2022. Their journey from church performances to signing with Warner Music Nashville/Warner Records is a testament to their undeniable talent. Currently, they're honing their musical and songwriting skills, with their first release "No. 7 Road" shedding light on their Georgian roots. Fans can anticipate more music, such as the upcoming "I Know It'll Never End."
— Alex Buscemi
Bryce Leatherwood
Bryce Leatherwood became a household name after clinching victory on Season 22 of "The Voice" as part of Blake Shelton's team. Post-show, he took to touring with Dwight Yoakam and debuted at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe. His move to Nashville was fueled by performances at Shelton's Ole Red venues and a sold-out residency in Tishomingo, Okla. Leatherwood's momentum continued with a major label record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville and Republic Records, alongside the release of his first original song, "The Finger."
— Alex Buscemi
Emily Ann Roberts
Emily Ann Roberts has built upon her "The Voice" success — where she finished second on Blake Shelton's team — to become a staple at the Grand Ole Opry with 17 performances. With over 25 million streams, her album "Can't Hide Country" showcases her Smoky Mountain and bluegrass influences. The project features tracks including "He Set Her Off" and "Walkin' Shoes," which draw inspiration from Roberts' journey. Looking ahead, she's set to join Shelton on the Back To The Honky Tonk Tour.
— Alex Buscemi
Dylan Gossett
Dylan Gossett, an Austin native, taught himself guitar in middle school, drawing inspiration from country legends and modern acts. His journey from Texas A&M University to social media sensation began with covers and led to his debut single "To Be Free." His breakthrough "Coal" garnered 50 million streams, propelling him into the charts. His debut EP No Better Time has made its mark; and with new music on the horizon under Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records, Gossett's star continues to rise.
— Alex Buscemi
Colin Stough
Colin Stough made an impact on "American Idol" Season 21, finishing third and propelling his music career forward. Signed with 19 Recordings/BMG, his singles including "I Still Talk To Jesus" have garnered millions of streams. His debut EP Promiseland reveals his blend of Southern rock and country. With support gigs for artists such as Kidd G and an upcoming tour with Chase Matthew, Stough's transition from HVAC technician to rising star is one to watch.
— Alex Buscemi
Logan Crosby
Logan Crosby, runner-up on ABC's "Claim To Fame," has a deep-rooted love for country music nurtured in his grandmother's Baptist church. His singles "Run Away With You" and "LAND" showcase his storytelling prowess. Crosby's debut EP 23 Days in L.A. features the lead single "Run Away With You," reflecting his journey through love and heartbreak. With his music gaining popularity, Crosby is poised to make significant strides in his career.
— Alex Buscemi
Chase McDaniel
Chase McDaniel turns personal hardship into music, with songs such as "Your Daughter" resonating with fans. After a viral hit in 2022, he released a four-song project revisiting "Your Daughter" with new versions. His single "Project" has achieved over 20 million streams, and McDaniel recently completed the Under Construction: The Project Tour. Open about his past and mental health struggles, McDaniel's authenticity has made him a relatable and rising presence in country music.
— Alex Busemi
Mae Estes
Mae Estes' journey from small-town Arkansas to Nashville culminated in a deal with Plaid Flag Music and a flourishing songwriting career. Her Grand Ole Opry debut and the release of her EP Before the Record have solidified her presence in country music. Her recent signing with Big Machine Records and the release of "Thinkin' 'Bout Cheatin' (Recycled)" mark the beginning of a new chapter. Estes' narrative-driven songs promise a bright future on the country scene.
— Alex Busemi
Wyatt Flores
Wyatt Flores is carving a niche in country music with a blend of genres and heartfelt storytelling. His project "Life Lessons" and a deal with Island Records have amplified his reach, with his Times Are Getting Hard Tour selling out venues. Flores' authentic approach and engaging live performances suggest an auspicious path ahead in country music.
— Alex Buscemi
MaRynn Taylor
MaRynn Taylor caught the spotlight with a spontaneous performance at CMA Music Festival, leading to her signing with Black River Entertainment. Her charting single "Make You Mine" and Opry debut are just the start of her burgeoning career. With over 11 million streams and her new single "Thinkin' 'Bout Cheatin' (Recycled)" out, Taylor is one to watch in country music.
— Alex Buscemi
Chase Matthew
Chase Matthew's Nashville roots have fostered a rapidly ascending career marked by charismatic shows and music that strikes a chord with fans. Independently, he's reached 360 million global streams with hits such as "County Line." His extensive debut album Come Get Your Memory features fan favorites and his sultry single "Love You Again," gaining traction on country radio. Fresh off his Come Get Your Memory Tour and an Opry debut, Matthew's significant online presence and streaming success mark him as one of country music's emerging talents to watch.
Catie Offerman
Catie Offerman's journey from Texas polka bands to Nashville's country scene demonstrates her musical versatility. Her deal with UMG Nashville and singles such as "Get A Dog" have showcased her songwriting talent. Opening for George Strait and preparing to join Parker McCollum's tour, Offerman's unique sound is leaving a mark on country music.
Avery Anna
Avery Anna's rise from Arizona's landscapes to TikTok fame has been meteoric. Her debut EP Mood Swings and hit single "Narcissist" have garnered millions of streams, and she's currently headlining the Treat Yourself Nice Tour. Anna's pop-country sound and storytelling have captivated her growing fan base.
Bryan Martin
Bryan Martin's music journey mirrors his blue-collar background, with his genuine narrative resonating across the world of country music. From the oil fields of Louisiana, Martin's breakout single "We Ride" has streamed over 80 million times, followed by hits such as "Goin For Broke." His album Poets & Old Souls hit the shelves in March. Martin's debut at the Grand Ole Opry in 2023 and tours with country icons set the stage for joining Morgan Wallen in 2024.
— Alex Buscemi
Ashley Cooke
Ashley Cooke's unapologetic authenticity has won over fans from TikTok to the country charts. Her debut album Shot In The Dark and hits such as "Never Til Now" showcase her songwriting prowess. Cooke's recent Treat Yourself Nice Tour and upcoming performances with Jordan Davis herald a promising year ahead.
— Alex Buscemi
Jackson Dean
Jackson Dean's distinctive outlaw country style has made him a standout artist. His debut album Greenbroke and No. 1 hit "Don't Come Lookin'" have established him as a country music force. With a headlining tour and appearances with Lainey Wilson, Dean's artistry is drawing wide acclaim.
— Alex Buscemi
Kameron Marlowe
Kameron Marlowe is carving out a unique space in the country music landscape with a fusion of electric twang, rock intensity and blues-inspired softness. Emerging from North Carolina, Marlowe seized the spotlight with his platinum hit "Giving You Up," amassing over 680 million streams. His album "We Were Cowboys," produced by Dann Huff, featured chart-toppers including "Burn 'Em All" and became a streaming sensation in 2022. Marlowe's dynamic style and passionate fan base have placed him on numerous ones-to-watch lists. His latest track, "Tennessee Don't Mind," reflects his touring life. Currently, Marlowe is headlining the I Can Lie Tour and will soon be accompanying Lainey Wilson on her Australian Country's Cool Again Tour.
— Alex Buscemi
Corey Kent
Corey Kent's red-dirt roots and rock-infused country sound have propelled him to new heights. The platinum-certified "Wild As Her" and album Blacktop have made Kent a breakout star. With massive streaming numbers and upcoming tours, Kent's path to country stardom is clear.
— Alex Buscemi
Angel White
Dallas-based singer songwriter Angel White got his start busking in Deep Ellum. Now, the fifth-generation Texan is set to release his forthcoming debut album Ghosts of the West, which will undoubtedly introduce more listeners to his stunning vocals and vivid lyricism.
"So, the Ghost of the West kind of has three meanings," White told Texas Standard. "It's like the Spanish cowboy or the Native cowboy and the Black cowboy are kind of this ghost. And I experience it. It's like, I guess, a surprise for some people to see me — to see a cowboy of color."
White is set for several tour dates throughout 2024.
— Bobbie Jean Sawyer
Lizzie No
If you like your country, folk and Americana with an alt-rock edge and spend an inordinate amount of time listening to Lilith Fair playlists on Spotify (guilty), Lizzie No needs to be on your radar.
The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist — influenced by the works of Lucinda Williams, Toni Morrison and more — has followed up her stellar 2019 album Vanity with Halfsies, released via Thirty Tigers and Lizzie's own label Miss Freedomland, on Jan. 19. Halfsies is available for purchase here.
"The Heartbreak Store" is country-folk perfection sure to appeal to fans of everyone from Dolly Parton to Patty Griffin.
— Bobbie Jean Sawyer
Tigirlily Gold
Long before sister duo Tigirlily Gold (Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh) released their own party anthem "Shoot Tequila," they learned the art of keeping the party going while paying their dues at Whiskey Row on Nashville's Lower Broadway.
"We had to learn a lot of new songs — the '80s and the '90s country and all those classic songs that get requested down there," Kendra Slaubaugh told Wide Open Country last year. "These people are coming to Nashville. They wanna have a good time. Some of them like country music and some of them don't like country music, but they don't know who you are ... we really learned how to entertain down there."
Now, the duo is navigating heartbreak in the devastating "I Tried a Ring On," further proof that Tigirlily Gold is one of the most exciting new acts in country music.
The duo is among CMT's Next Women of Country Class of 2024.
— Bobbie Jean Sawyer
Lola Kirke
Actor ("Mozart in the Jungle," "Gone Girl," "Winning Time") and singer-songwriter Lola Kirke may have been born in London and raised in New York, but she's country through and through. Her deep love of country songwriting is evident on tunes such as the Loretta Lynn-esque "My House" and "He Says Y'all."
"I was nervous a lot of people in Nashville wouldn't take me seriously. There's so much talent there. I was intimidated," Kirke says. "Plus while being a musician-turned-actor is kind of chic, the other way around can be kind of cringey — even to me. Also growing up Jewish and singing Country isn't exactly a normal trajectory, so I felt I had a lot working against me."
Kirke's artistry has earned the praise of the likes of Rosanne Cash, whom Kirke collaborates with on her forthcoming Elle King-produced EP Country Curious (out Feb. 16).
"All My Exes Live in L.A.," a whip-smart take on George Strait's "All My Ex's Live in Texas," is a perfect introduction to Kirke and sure to please fans of Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson and Ashley McBryde.
— Bobbie Jean Sawyer
Tanner Adell
Tanner Adell broke out with her anthemic banger "Buckle Bunny," which went viral on TikTok. The song, which proudly reclaims a term typically used to demean women, flips the script by celebrating the Western lifestyle and, above all, living in your truth. Adell delivers a rallying cry with lines such as, "I'm a buckle bunny/ drive my own truck/ got my own money," "lookin' like Beyonce with a lasso on" and "bottle bleach blonde but I'm no dummy,".
Adell grew up splitting her time between California and Wyoming and describes her style as "glam country."
"I absolutely love western wear and western fashion, and I absolutely love high fashion as well. Combining both worlds has been so fun for me, but I don't see how I could have ended up anywhere else," Adell told BET last year.
With songs such as "Buckle Bunny," "FU 150," "See You in Church" and "I Hate Texas," Adell is one of country music's most exciting young voices.
— Bobbie Jean Sawyer
