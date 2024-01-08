The 2024 album and EP release calendar is quickly filling up.

The 2024 album and EP release calendar for country, bluegrass, folk and Americana acts is quickly filling up.

As of Jan. 3, the first month of the year will bring us everything from an album by "Nashville" star Charles Esten to Conner Smith's next shot at breaking through the mainstream and Randall King's latest entry in the neo-traditional country canon. Elsewhere on the calendar, there's new music by such critical favorites as Brittney Spencer and Willi Carlisle.

February will bring new music by "American Idol" alum Gabby Barrett plus the latest set of songs by Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke.

March is shaping up to set the pace for the rest of the year. Hardy has a special guest-filled Hixtape that's a tribute to Joe Diffie on the way. There's more '90s country firepower with Sawyer Brown's new, Blake Shelton-produced album slated for a March 22 release.

Nowadays, albums get dropped as a surprise or with very little notice, so who knows what might get added to our list on any given day. Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are rumored to be working on a duets project, and we still don't have a release date for Brad Paisley's Son of the Mountains album.

Read on for this year's release calendar, so far. We'll be updating the list regularly throughout 2024.

2024 Country Album Release Calendar

January

Jan. 5: Cash & Carter, No Use Praying EP

Jan. 12: Hannah Ellis, That Girl

Jan. 18: Town Mountain, Dance Me Down Easy: The Woodstock Sessions EP

Jan. 19: Niko Moon, Better Days

Jan. 19: Brittney Spencer, My Stupid Life

Jan. 26: Josh Abbott Band, Somewhere Down The Road

Jan. 26: Willi Carlisle, Critterland

Jan. 26: Charles Esten, Love Ain't Pretty

Jan. 26: Randall King, Into the Neon

Jan. 26: Conner Smith, Smoky Mountains

February

Feb. 2: Gabby Barrett, Chapter & Verse

Feb. 16: Blackberry Smoke, Be Right Here

Feb. 23: Corb Lund, El Viejo

Feb. 24: Lola Kirke, Country Curious EP

March

March 1: Jonathan Peyton, Nothing Here's the Same

March 8: Sawyer Brown, Desperado Troubadours

March 22: Cody Jinks, Change the Game

March 29: Sheryl Crow, Evolution

March 29: Hardy, Hixtape Vol. 3: Difftape

March 29: Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, Revelations