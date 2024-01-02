"I hate it when people brag about their Christmas gifts, but look what I got..."

Blake Shelton got a very cool and very on-brand Christmas gift.

Shelton shared his new ride —a diesel-fueled Kubota RTZV-X1140 with power steering— in an Instagram reel he posted on New Year's Day.

"I hate it when people brag about their Christmas gifts, but look what I got from Kubota," Shelton said. "I love you!'

Per Kubota's website, the RTZV-X1140 sells for around $20,000.

"Designed to adapt to your needs, this model easily transitions from hauling cargo in the hydraulic dumping bed to transporting friends and family with a second row of seating," its product description reads.

Per social media, Shelton, his wife Gwen Stefani, her three kids and other relatives feasted on pasta for Christmas. As shown in prior posts, the family celebrated in a well-decorated ranch home.

Shelton and Stefani were apart on New Year's Eve. Shelton performed a set in Oklahoma, while Stefani worked a pair of headlining gigs in Las Vegas.

"Well, it's funny because I was going to be at his show, and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas," Stefani told "Today." "Last year I did Vegas and I was like, 'Remind me to never do Vegas again.' [But] you sometimes want to... not be the host... So I was like, 'Eh, I'm gonna do it.' If you're going to be working then I'm going to be working — so I'm just going to fly in and out it's going to be awesome. I'm really looking forward to it."

While chatting with "Entertainment Tonight" about his scheduled appearance on the CBS broadcast "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash," Shelton confessed his 2024 New Year's resolution.

"I haven't managed to stop drinking yet. That's been, you know, even cutting back has been hard," he said. "I mean, it's a resolution though. And I'll say it again right now — that's my New Year's resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let's just say I said it."