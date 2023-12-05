Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Oklahoma ranch has been transformed into a winter wonderland. A rapid-fire Instagram reel posted on Monday (Dec. 4) by Stefani takes us behind the scenes as the couple decorates their home for Christmas.

The couple's holiday duet "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" blasts as we're shown the construction of a miniatures village and the selection of an ideal tree at a Christmas tree farm. There's also a quick glimpse at a curious house cat and some lawn ornament reindeer made from logs. The clip concludes with a fully-decorated and lit tree, with on-brand ornaments of a fish and a musical note.

In 2020, Country Fancast gave viewers an inside look at Shelton's private life with a video tour of his impressive Ten Point Ranch. It's home to ponds, creeks and a river that flows through the vast woods which make up much of the ranch. There's also a four-bedroom house and a white mansion. You can also get a more dramatized version of the ranch in Shelton's "God's Country" music video, which was filmed onsite.

Stefani and Shelton met as "The Voice" co-stars in the summer of 2015: a time when both were going through divorces. By November, they were a couple. The following year, they made their red carpet debut at Vanity Fair's Oscars after party. Engagement followed on Oct. 27, 2020.

"I wasn't expecting it at the moment that it happened, at all," Stefani said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "Didn't have any idea, nobody knew. I think he had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier, and I've got tp tell you, I was sort of like, 'What's happening with us?'"

The couple wed on July 3, 2021 at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. Before the big day, TMZ reported that, according to the Johnston County Court Clerk, Shelton and Stefani applied for their marriage license on June 29.

