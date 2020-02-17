This Century-Old Mansion Sold For Less than $120K

oembed rumble video here

Featuring five bedrooms, four baths, and 5,000 square feet of living space, this dream house hit the market for only $137,900 back in 2017. This sounds almost too good to be true, right? Well, that's because it kind of is. Have you ever heard the three rules of real estate? Something along the lines of "location, location, location?" Basically, that was the catch with this $137,900 home. The aforementioned (and affordable) mansion of your dreams was actually located in Winner, South Dakota.

Granted, that's not a knock against the wonderful town of Winner, but with 2,900 residents, you'd likely spend a lot of time in your massive mansion.

According to the realtor, most homes in Winner don't hit the market with the $100K+ price tag. Nevertheless, it turned out to be the perfect home for one couple. In the summer of 2017, after five months on the market, the mansion sold for $119K.

Not surprisingly, the mansion's price tag drew interest from every corner of the U.S. and beyond.

The Argus Leader reported that the realtors for the mansion fielded some truly bizarre questions from potential buyers from around the country who seemed to think Winner, S.D. was still operating as an Old West town without schools or usable roads. Thankfully, the calls and emails came to an end after the managers of the Winner airport purchased the magnificent home.

This article was originally published in 2017. It has been updated to reflect the sale of the mansion.

