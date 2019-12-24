The Clampett Mansion from the 'Beverly Hillbillies' is up for Sale

If you're a fan of the hit television series The Beverly Hillbillies, you might want to save up your pennies. The mansion seen in the opening credits of the series is on the market. Of course, you are going to have to find some of Jed Clampett's Texas Tea if you want to buy it. Originally, the Clampett mansion had a $350 million price tag, making it the highest priced piece of real estate in the nation. The price of the mansion was later slashed to $245 million. In June, the price decreased by another $50 million -- setting the price at $195 million, according to Housing Wire.

Whoever purchases the Los Angeles, California property will wind up with quite the piece of history. Sumner Spaulding, an architect, built the home in 1933. According to Fortune, the original owners gave the home the name of "Chartwell," which stuck over the years. In 1986, the mansion went through a restoration that kept all of the building's original charm.

It sits on a 10-acre lot and features a tennis court, beautiful garden, a guest house, a 75-foot swimming pool and even a covered parking lot big enough to hold 40 cars. Of course, the mansion itself has even more allure. The massive 25,000 square foot home has a huge wine cellar, salon, ballroom and much more.

Naturally, the home only appeared in the credits of the television series that made it famous. All other shots took place on a film lot in Hollywood.

One of the reasons the home is currently on the market is that the previous owner passed away on May 23, 2017. According to ABC News, Jerry Perenchio, who was once the chairman and CEO of Spanish-language broadcast network Univision, lived in the home until his death. Now the beautiful masterpiece is in need of a new owner to upkeep the fantastic piece of television history.

This article was originally published in 2017, but has been updated to reflect the property's current price.

