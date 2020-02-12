Peek Inside Miley Cyrus' $5.7 Million Tennessee Farmhouse

In 2016, Miley Cyrus purchased a gorgeous $5.8 million ranch in Franklin, Tennessee.

The Tennessean reports that country music's prodigal daughter dropped some serious cash on new digs in Franklin, Tennessee (just south of Nashville on Interstate 65 ) and you're going to be jealous of this house.

The 6,869 square-foot home sits on 33 acres of beautiful Tennessee countryside. It has five bedrooms and four bathrooms and was built in 2014.

Cyrus's country home boasts two fireplaces, a three car garage, a pool and even an elevator.

R

Read More: Loretta Lynn's Former Tennessee Home is Up For Sale

The Franklin home is modern, yet rustic, with plenty of shiplap and shabby chic detailing. The spacious, open kitchen overlooks a cozy living area, which is adjacent to a screened-in patio.

Just off the pool there is an adorable little putting green.

In the master bath, there's a claw-foot tub surrounded by picture windows that look out onto the beauty of the secluded Tennessee wilderness.

Cyrus currently owns a home in Malibu, Calif. She released her album Younger Now in 2017.

This article was originally published in August of 2017.

Now Watch: Explore Alan Jackson's Former Lakeside Estate

oembed rumble video here